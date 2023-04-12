WFO BINGHAMTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

336 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD ACROSS CENTRAL NEW YORK THIS

AFTERNOON AND EARLY EVENING...

A combination of low relative humidity, gusty westerly winds, and

dry fine fuels will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread with

any potential fire starts this afternoon across Central New York.

Despite some lingering morning clouds today, relative humidity

values are expected to drop to between 25 to 40 percent across

all of Central NY this afternoon. West winds increase between 10

to 20 mph with gusts of 20 to 30 mph during the afternoon hours.

Grasses and other fine fuels have dried out this week, elevating

the risk for fire spread.

Everyone is urged to exercise caution if handling any potential

ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be

sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,

dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the

potential to spread fire quickly.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. No burn

permits are issued.

