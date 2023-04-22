WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 22, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Albany NY 758 PM EDT Sat Apr 22 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Hamilton and Herkimer Counties through 845 PM EDT... At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northwest of Old Forge to near Cedarville. Movement was north at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Heavy rains could cause flooding. Locations impacted include... Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Old Forge, Mohawk, Frankfort, Dolgeville, Ohio, Newport, Middleville, Poland, Inlet, Cold Brook, Jordanville, Big Moose, Nicks Lake Campground, Alger Island Public Campground, McKeever, Limekiln Lake Campground and Eagle Bay. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 29A and 30. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 4405 7506 4407 7477 4317 7471 4308 7477 4302 7474 4287 7476 4290 7488 4282 7491 4291 7510 4288 7513 4312 7516 4323 7507 4323 7508 4326 7516 4330 7515 4333 7508 4410 7517 TIME...MOT...LOC 2358Z 193DEG 41KT 4379 7511 4290 7510 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather