WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Albany NY

421 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...ELEVATED RISK FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...

Minimum relative humidity values will drop to around 25 to 40

percent in the western and central Mohawk Valley, Schoharie

Valley, Cataskills, Taconics, and Mid-Hudson Valley up to Albany,

Schenectady, and Rensselaer Counties this afternoon. This combined

with northwesterly winds of 10 to 20 mph gusting to 20 to 30 mph

will contribute to an elevated risk for fire spread this afternoon.

The annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14th. No

burn permits are issued.

