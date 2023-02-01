WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023 _____ WIND CHILL WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Albany NY 309 PM EST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 to 50 below zero expected. * WHERE...The southern Adirondacks and Lake George Saratoga Region in eastern New York and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From 1 AM Friday to 1 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will plummet behind a front Thursday night. The lowest wind chills are expected Friday night. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 to 40 below zero. * WHERE...Western Massachusetts and the Capital District, Mohawk Valley, Schoharie Valley, Helderbergs, northern and central Taconics, and eastern Catskills in eastern New York. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday afternoon. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. low as 15 to 30 below zero. * WHERE...Northwestern Connecticut and the Mid Hudson Valley and southern Taconics in east central New York. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind chills will fall behind a front late Thursday night into Friday morning. The lowest wind chills are expected Friday night. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather