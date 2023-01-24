WFO ALBANY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 24, 2023

WINTER STORM WATCH

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Albany NY

325 PM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of a

light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Western Ulster County.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions will impact the afternoon and evening commute on

Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates will be near one inch per

hour on Wednesday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Western Greene County.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM

EST THURSDAY...

accumulations of 5 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of up to

one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...The western and southern Adirondacks and southern

Vermont.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 7 PM EST Thursday.

conditions will impact the evening commute on Wednesday.

hour on Wednesday late afternoon and evening.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 AM

accumulations of 4 to 8 inches and ice accumulations of up to

one tenth of an inch.

* WHERE...Northern Saratoga and Warren Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 7 AM EST Thursday.

hour on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM

of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Southern Fulton County.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Wednesday to 1 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

hour on Wednesday afternoon and early evening.

