NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 14, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

NYZ072-151600-

New York (Manhattan)-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ073-151600-

Bronx-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ176-151600-

Northern Queens-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ178-151600-

Southern Queens-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ075-151600-

Kings (Brooklyn)-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Areas

of fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ074-151600-

Richmond (Staten Island)-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly sunny with showers likely this afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ177-151600-

Northern Nassau-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ179-151600-

Southern Nassau-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ078-151600-

Northwest Suffolk-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ080-151600-

Southwest Suffolk-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Areas of fog in the morning. Areas of fog in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of fog. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ079-151600-

Northeast Suffolk-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ081-151600-

Southeast Suffolk-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Areas of fog. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Areas of

fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. A chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ071-151600-

Southern Westchester-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Areas of fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ070-151600-

Northern Westchester-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ069-151600-

Rockland-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ068-151600-

Putnam-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ067-151600-

Orange-

414 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers likely with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

