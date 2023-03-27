NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 26, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

New York (Manhattan)-

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Bronx-

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Queens-

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Queens-

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Kings (Brooklyn)-

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Richmond (Staten Island)-

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 70. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Nassau-

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Nassau-

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Southwest Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast Suffolk-

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain this afternoon.

Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Breezy with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Westchester-

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Westchester-

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

Rockland-

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Putnam-

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Orange-

327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely with a chance of

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50.

