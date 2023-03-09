NY New York NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 8, 2023

607 FPUS51 KOKX 090843

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

343 AM EST Thu Mar 9 2023

NYZ212-091600-

New York City-

343 AM EST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ213-091600-

Long Island-

343 AM EST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Breezy with

lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Breezy

with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 40.

NYZ211-091600-

Lower Hudson Valley-

343 AM EST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow, mainly in

the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Lows around 30. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

