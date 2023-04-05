NY Forecast for Friday, April 7, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany;A couple of showers;65;40;WNW;8;80%;89%;1 Binghamton;Showers;62;35;WNW;9;76%;87%;2 Buffalo;Increasingly windy;50;37;WSW;18;64%;16%;5 Central Park;A shower and t-storm;77;49;NW;6;68%;91%;2 Dansville;Cooler;60;37;WSW;8;51%;18%;3 Dunkirk;Cooler;51;37;WSW;13;59%;17%;6 East Hampton;A couple of showers;59;47;NW;10;80%;93%;2 Elmira;Showers around;65;36;W;8;61%;69%;2 Farmingdale;A shower and t-storm;67;49;NW;8;77%;91%;3 Fort Drum;Partly sunny, breezy;57;33;WSW;15;66%;31%;6 Fulton;Showers around;56;37;WSW;10;63%;62%;4 Glens Falls;A little a.m. rain;64;35;WSW;6;76%;62%;1 Islip;A shower and t-storm;65;48;NW;9;78%;91%;2 Ithaca;Showers around;60;36;W;10;71%;64%;2 Jamestown;Cooler;50;33;W;12;61%;16%;3 Massena;Not as cool;58;33;WSW;12;66%;22%;4 Montauk;A couple of showers;58;47;NW;7;87%;90%;2 Montgomery;A couple of showers;75;40;WNW;8;79%;93%;2 Monticello;A couple of showers;68;37;WNW;7;85%;85%;2 New York;A shower and t-storm;77;49;NW;7;70%;91%;2 New York Jfk;A shower and t-storm;68;48;NW;8;72%;91%;3 New York Lga;A shower and t-storm;76;50;NW;8;69%;91%;3 Newburgh;A couple of showers;76;43;WNW;8;83%;94%;2 Niagara Falls;Breezy and cooler;54;36;WSW;15;58%;0%;6 Ogdensburg;Breezy in the p.m.;58;33;WSW;12;64%;20%;5 Penn (Yan);Showers around;60;38;W;10;59%;88%;3 Plattsburgh;A little a.m. rain;62;36;SW;8;70%;59%;3 Poughkeepsie;A couple of showers;76;43;NNW;6;81%;98%;2 Rochester;Breezy and cooler;57;36;WSW;15;57%;30%;4 Rome;A shower in the a.m.;59;34;WSW;10;69%;58%;2 Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;57;27;WSW;11;70%;31%;4 Shirley;A shower and t-storm;64;47;NNW;9;79%;91%;2 Syracuse;Showers around;61;38;WSW;13;64%;81%;3 Watertown;Breezy and cooler;55;34;WSW;14;65%;18%;4 Wellsville;Showers around;57;36;W;10;59%;62%;3 Westhampton Beach;A shower and t-storm;61;46;NNW;10;82%;91%;2 White Plains;A shower and t-storm;73;48;NW;6;71%;91%;3 _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather