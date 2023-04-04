Skip to main content Turn off refresh
NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 02:00 AM EDT Tuesday, April 4, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;50;NNW;2;65%

Binghamton;Mostly cloudy;47;ENE;9;68%

Buffalo;Rain;47;S;2;94%

Central Park;Mostly clear;54;N;7;69%

Dansville;Rain;46;SE;6;88%

Dunkirk;Rain;49;ESE;5;85%

East Hampton;Clear;46;SSW;5;92%

Elmira;Cloudy;48;ENE;5;76%

Farmingdale;Clear;47;S;3;86%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;42;S;3;64%

Fulton;Rain;45;Calm;0;79%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;50;SSW;9;53%

Islip;Clear;48;SSW;3;92%

Ithaca;Rain;44;E;6;95%

Jamestown;Mostly cloudy;44;E;5;88%

Massena;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;59%

Montauk;Clear;50;SW;9;82%

Montgomery;Mostly cloudy;44;NNE;5;78%

Monticello;Mostly clear;42;N;2;85%

New York;Clear;51;N;7;66%

New York Jfk;Clear;47;S;8;92%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;51;SE;6;71%

Newburgh;Mostly clear;45;NNE;2;81%

Niagara Falls;Rain;46;S;3;96%

Ogdensburg;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;80%

Penn (Yan);Rain;45;SSW;2;94%

Plattsburgh;Clear;33;SSW;3;84%

Poughkeepsie;Partly cloudy;43;SE;3;79%

Rochester;Rain;45;SE;3;92%

Rome;Showers;43;E;5;88%

Saranac Lake;Mostly cloudy;34;SW;5;69%

Shirley;Clear;49;SSW;7;83%

Syracuse;Showers;46;S;3;82%

Watertown;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;70%

Wellsville;Mostly cloudy;45;E;4;85%

Westhampton Beach;Clear;47;SW;6;92%

White Plains;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;57%

_____

