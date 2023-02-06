Skip to main content
Weather

NY Current Conditions

NY Current Conditions as of 03:00 AM EST Monday, February 6, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Albany;Cloudy;39;SE;1;60%

Binghamton;Rain;37;SW;6;60%

Buffalo;Mostly cloudy;35;W;3;92%

Central Park;Clear;46;N;3;53%

Dansville;Cloudy;37;Calm;0;88%

Dunkirk;Showers;35;W;5;94%

East Hampton;Mostly cloudy;39;W;2;87%

Elmira;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;81%

Farmingdale;Mostly clear;37;SW;1;85%

Fort Drum;Cloudy;36;WSW;9;73%

Fulton;Mostly cloudy;37;SW;5;92%

Glens Falls;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;81%

Islip;Mostly cloudy;40;WSW;1;92%

Ithaca;Cloudy;34;N;3;93%

Jamestown;Cloudy;34;W;7;88%

Massena;Cloudy;37;SW;8;81%

Montauk;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;82%

Montgomery;Partly cloudy;32;Calm;0;78%

Monticello;Flurries;26;W;2;82%

New York;Clear;42;N;3;62%

New York Jfk;Mostly clear;38;WSW;6;92%

New York Lga;Mostly clear;42;SW;3;62%

Newburgh;Mostly cloudy;35;NNE;1;63%

Niagara Falls;Showers;36;W;4;84%

Ogdensburg;Cloudy;37;SW;6;86%

Penn (Yan);Cloudy;36;NW;1;96%

Plattsburgh;Cloudy;36;S;3;78%

Poughkeepsie;Ice;33;Calm;0;75%

Rochester;Mostly cloudy;37;WSW;2;88%

Rome;Showers;32;Calm;0;88%

Saranac Lake;Cloudy;34;SW;3;88%

Shirley;Mostly cloudy;42;SW;5;78%

Syracuse;Showers;35;W;3;88%

Watertown;Cloudy;37;SW;7;92%

Wellsville;Cloudy;38;WNW;5;81%

Westhampton Beach;Mostly cloudy;41;SW;6;70%

White Plains;Clear;35;WNW;5;78%

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Written By
More News