Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

313 AM EDT Tue Apr 18 2023

NYZ028-181500-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh

313 AM EDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 50.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ031-181500-

Western Clinton-

Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg

313 AM EDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ026-181500-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk

313 AM EDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers until

midnight, then a slight chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ087-181500-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

313 AM EDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of rain showers until midnight. Mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ029-181500-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake

313 AM EDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers

until midnight, then a chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch possible. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ027-181500-

Northern Franklin-

Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone

313 AM EDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

$$

NYZ030-181500-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

313 AM EDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning,

then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ035-181500-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

313 AM EDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ034-181500-

Western Essex-

Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb

313 AM EDT Tue Apr 18 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

warmer with highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

