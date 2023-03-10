NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023 _____ 106 FPUS51 KBTV 101110 ZFPBTV Zone Forecast Product for Vermont National Weather Service Burlington VT 606 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023 NYZ028-101900- Eastern Clinton- Including the cities of Champlain and Plattsburgh 606 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ031-101900- Western Clinton- Including the cities of Dannemora and Ellenburg 606 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ026-101900- Northern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Massena and Norfolk 606 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ087-101900- Southwestern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur 606 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ029-101900- Southeastern St. Lawrence- Including the cities of South Colton and Star Lake 606 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly until midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ027-101900- Northern Franklin- Including the cities of Fort Covington and Malone 606 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ030-101900- Southern Franklin- Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake 606 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows around 20. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Highs around 30. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ035-101900- Eastern Essex- Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga 606 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow or rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ034-101900- Western Essex- Including the cities of Lake Placid and Newcomb 606 AM EST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds around 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. $$