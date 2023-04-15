NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 14, 2023

_____

620 FPUS51 KBUF 150759

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

NYZ001-152115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows ranging from the

upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ010-152115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows in the mid 50s.

Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along

the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Breezy and much cooler with highs ranging

from the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s inland.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ002-152115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows ranging from around

50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light south

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ011-152115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows in the upper 50s.

Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds,

becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ085-152115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs ranging from around

70 along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Erie shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ012-152115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around

80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Mild with lows in the

mid 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ019-152115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs ranging from the

upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ020-152115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then a chance of

showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Mild with lows in the

mid 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ021-152115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers early this

afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Warm with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ013-152115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Mild with lows in the

upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ014-152115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late.

Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the

lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mainly clear overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

NYZ003-152115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds,

becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows ranging from the

lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland.

Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ004-152115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the upper 50s inland. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from around 70 along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers overnight. Mild with lows

around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ005-152115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers overnight. Mild with lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ006-152115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. East

winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Mild with

lows in the mid 50s. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ007-152115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Mild with lows ranging from the

lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s across the

Tug Hill. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper

60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ008-152115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

359 AM EDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Mild with

lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s

on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

AR

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather