NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023 _____ 034 FPUS51 KBUF 011047 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 NYZ001-012130- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and possible thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy, warm. Early afternoon highs not far from 60, then temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, tapering off in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny and colder with highs close to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ010-012130- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Very windy and warm. Early afternoon highs not far from 60, then temperatures falling through the 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers with snow showers likely, tapering off in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny and colder with highs close to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ002-012130- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny this morning. Mostly cloudy this afternoon with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Windy, warm. Early afternoon highs not far from 60, then temperatures falling to around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Little or no accumulation. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, chilly with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ011-012130- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy, warm. Early afternoon highs in the lower 60s, then temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, chilly with highs close to 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 40 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ085-012130- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny this morning. Showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Very windy and warm. Early afternoon highs not far from 60, then temperatures falling through the 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers, tapering off overnight. Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Windy with lows ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny and much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ012-012130- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny this morning. Showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy, warm. Early afternoon highs not far from 60, then temperatures falling through the 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely, tapering off overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny and much colder with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ019-012130- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning. Showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Very windy. Late morning highs not far from 60, then temperatures falling through the 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers, tapering off overnight. Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Very windy with lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny and much colder with highs in the upper 30s to near 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ020-012130- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny this morning. Showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy, mild. Early afternoon highs not far from 60, then temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers, tapering off overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny and much colder with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ021-012130- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny this morning. More showers and scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy, warm. Early afternoon highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys, then temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely, tapering off overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s in the valleys. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ013-012130- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A leftover shower early, then partly to mostly sunny from mid morning into the early afternoon. More sowers and scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy, warm. Early afternoon highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys, then temperatures falling to the upper 40s to near 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Very windy with lows 20 to 25. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the low 40s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 in the valleys. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ014-012130- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...A leftover shower early then becoming partly to mostly sunny. More showers and scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy, warm with highs ranging from the low 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Very windy with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Windy, warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ003-012130- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Becoming partly to mostly sunny. More showers and scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ004-012130- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TODAY...A leftover shower early then becoming partly to mostly sunny. More showers and scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ005-012130- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TODAY...A leftover shower early, then mostly sunny later this morning. More showers and scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ006-012130- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TODAY...A leftover shower early, then partly to mostly sunny into the afternoon. More showers and scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy, warm with highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers, tapering off overnight. Windy with lows ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ007-012130- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... .TODAY...A leftover shower early, then partly to mostly sunny later this morning into the afternoon. More showers and scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy, mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely, tapering off in the evening. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ008-012130- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TODAY...Showers early will give way to plenty of sunshine through early afternoon. More showers and scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy, warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s in the valleys. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely, tapering off overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with lows 10 to 15. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s in the valleys. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ EAJ\/RSH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather