Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

NYZ001-012130-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and

possible thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds. Windy, warm. Early afternoon highs not far from 60,

then temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely, tapering off

in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows in

the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and colder with highs close to 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ010-012130-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning. Mostly cloudy with showers and

scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Very windy and warm. Early

afternoon highs not far from 60, then temperatures falling through

the 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers with snow showers likely,

tapering off in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and colder with highs close to 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs ranging from the

lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s inland. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ002-012130-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny this morning. Mostly cloudy this

afternoon with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Windy, warm.

Early afternoon highs not far from 60, then temperatures falling to

around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Little or no accumulation. Windy with lows

in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, chilly with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ011-012130-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny this morning. Mostly cloudy with

showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy, warm. Early afternoon

highs in the lower 60s, then temperatures falling into the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less.

Windy with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, chilly with highs close to 40. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ085-012130-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny this morning. Showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Very windy and warm. Early afternoon highs not far from 60,

then temperatures falling through the 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30

mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers, tapering off overnight.

Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Windy with

lows ranging from around 20 inland to the mid 20s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and much colder with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy

with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ012-012130-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny this morning. Showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Windy, warm. Early afternoon highs not far from 60, then

temperatures falling through the 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely, tapering off

overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows 15 to 20.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and much colder with highs ranging from the mid 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Windy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the

upper 50s in the valleys. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ019-012130-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning. Showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Very windy. Late morning highs not far from 60, then

temperatures falling through the 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers, tapering off overnight.

Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Very windy

with lows ranging from the lower 20s in interior valleys to the mid

20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and much colder with highs in the upper 30s to near

40. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ020-012130-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny this morning. Showers and scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Windy, mild. Early afternoon highs not far from 60, then

temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers, tapering off overnight.

Accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows 15 to 20. West winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and much colder with highs around 40. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ021-012130-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny this morning. More showers and

scattered thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds. Windy, warm. Early afternoon highs ranging from around 60 on

the hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys, then temperatures falling

into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50

mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely, tapering off

overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows 15 to 20.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the

upper 50s in the valleys. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ013-012130-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A leftover shower early, then partly to mostly sunny from

mid morning into the early afternoon. More sowers and scattered

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.

Windy, warm. Early afternoon highs ranging from the lower 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 60s in the valleys, then temperatures falling to

the upper 40s to near 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Very windy

with lows 20 to 25. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the low 40s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Windy with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around

60 in the valleys. South winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ014-012130-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A leftover shower early then becoming partly to mostly

sunny. More showers and scattered thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy, warm with highs ranging

from the low 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the

lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Very

windy with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s

on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Windy, warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to

around 60 across the lower elevations. South winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ003-012130-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Becoming partly to mostly sunny. More showers and scattered

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.

Breezy, warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy with highs ranging from

the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ004-012130-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...A leftover shower early then becoming partly to mostly

sunny. More showers and scattered thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy, warm with highs

ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

60s inland. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain showers

likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid

50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ005-012130-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...A leftover shower early, then mostly sunny later this

morning. More showers and scattered thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy, warm with highs ranging

from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s

inland. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow and rain showers

likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Windy with lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging

from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s

inland. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ006-012130-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...A leftover shower early, then partly to mostly sunny into

the afternoon. More showers and scattered thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Breezy, warm with highs

ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s

inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers, tapering off overnight. Windy with lows

ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill

to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ007-012130-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...A leftover shower early, then partly to mostly sunny later

this morning into the afternoon. More showers and scattered

thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds.

Windy, mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 60 inland. South winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely, tapering off in

the evening. Accumulation an inch or less. Windy with lows ranging

from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug

Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ008-012130-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

647 AM EDT Sat Apr 1 2023

.TODAY...Showers early will give way to plenty of sunshine through

early afternoon. More showers and scattered thunderstorms late. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds. Windy, warm with highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s in the

valleys. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

west and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely, tapering off

overnight. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from around 30 on the

hilltops to the mid 30s in the valleys. Northwest winds 10 to 15

mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the

lower 50s in the valleys. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

