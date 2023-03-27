NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 26, 2023 _____ 903 FPUS51 KBUF 270817 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 NYZ001-272130- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Snow and rain developing. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ010-272130- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...A chance of rain and snow early, then rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, tapering off in the evening. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ002-272130- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...A chance of snow and rain early. Rain and snow from late morning on. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, tapering off in the evening. Little or no accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ011-272130- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow developing later this morning. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, tapering off in the evening. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows around 30. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ085-272130- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...A chance of rain and snow early, then rain and snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, tapering off in the evening. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ012-272130- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow developing later this morning. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, tapering off in the evening. Additional accumulation around an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ019-272130- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...A chance of rain and snow early. Rain through early afternoon, then rain and snow late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs ranging from around 40 along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 40s inland. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely, tapering off in the evening. Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ020-272130- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow developing late this morning. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, tapering off in the evening. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ021-272130- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow developing early this afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the lower 40s. Light southeast winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, tapering off in the evening. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ013-272130- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow developing early this afternoon. Little or no accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, tapering off in the evening. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 30. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ014-272130- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow developing early this afternoon. Accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, tapering off in the evening. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ003-272130- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early. Rain and snow developing later this morning. Little or no accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, tapering off in the evening. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ004-272130- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early. Snow and rain developing early this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, tapering off in the evening. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ005-272130- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early. Rain and snow developing early this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 40s inland. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow, tapering off in the evening. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ006-272130- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming cloudy. Rain and snow developing early this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain, tapering off in the evening. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug Hill. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ007-272130- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Rain and snow becoming likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain, tapering off in the evening. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug Hill. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ008-272130- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 417 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Rain and snow becoming likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow likely, tapering off in the evening. Accumulation an inch or less. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with rain showers becoming likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. .FRIDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$