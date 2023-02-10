NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 9, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early. A chance of rain

showers early this afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow showers

late. Windy with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph early, becoming west. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers through early afternoon,

then a chance of rain and snow showers late. Very windy. Near steady

temperatures in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early. A chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Windy. Near steady temperatures in the upper

30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph early. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening. Windy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers through early afternoon,

then a chance of rain and snow showers late. Very windy with highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph,

diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then a chance of rain and snow

showers this morning. Rain and snow showers likely this afternoon.

Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Very windy

with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation ranging

from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch

across the higher terrain. Colder with lows ranging from the lower

20s inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland

to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely early, then a chance of rain

and snow showers through early afternoon. Snow showers likely with a

chance of rain showers late. Snow accumulation ranging from little

or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the

higher terrain. Very windy with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a chance of

rain and snow showers this morning. Snow showers likely with a

chance of rain showers early this afternoon, then snow and rain

showers likely late. Snow accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the

higher terrain. Very windy with highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation ranging from

little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch

across the higher terrain. Colder with lows ranging from the lower

20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in

interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

40s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 40s inland. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a chance of

rain and snow showers this morning. Rain and snow showers likely

this afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Windy with highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

early. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Colder with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a chance of

rain and snow showers. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph early. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Accumulation an inch or less.

Colder with lows 20 to 25. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early. A chance of rain

showers early this afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow showers

late. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

around 40 across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph early. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows

ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers late. Windy with highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the

lower elevations. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

early. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Colder with lows

ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

60 mph early. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in

the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Windy with highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph early.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early. A chance of showers

late. Windy with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west and diminishing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Snow accumulation an

inch or less. Windy with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely through early afternoon, then rain and

snow showers late. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing

across the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug Hill.

Windy with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around

40 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Additional snow accumulation

ranging from an inch or less across the lower elevations to around

2 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on

the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 20s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely through early afternoon, then rain and

snow showers likely late. Snow accumulation ranging from little or

nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug

Hill. Very windy with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph early, becoming west 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional snow

accumulation ranging from an inch or less across the lower

elevations to around 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Windy and much colder

with lows 15 to 20. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest and

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug

Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid

20s across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

335 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely early, then snow showers with rain

showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on

the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

