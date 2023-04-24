NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 23, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

NYZ009-242000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

NYZ015-242000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

NYZ016-242000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs around 60. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

NYZ017-242000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

NYZ018-242000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

NYZ022-242000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

NYZ023-242000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

NYZ024-242000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

NYZ025-242000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

NYZ036-242000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

NYZ037-242000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

NYZ044-242000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

NYZ045-242000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

NYZ046-242000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

NYZ055-242000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

NYZ056-242000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

NYZ057-242000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

NYZ062-242000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Mon Apr 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

