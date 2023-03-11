NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 10, 2023 _____ 027 FPUS51 KBGM 110835 ZFPBGM Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania National Weather Service Binghamton NY 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 NYZ009-112100- Northern Oneida- Including the city of Boonville 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow and rain. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ015-112100- Yates- Including the city of Penn Yan 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow, brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Brisk with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ016-112100- Seneca- Including the city of Seneca Falls 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ017-112100- Southern Cayuga- Including the city of Auburn 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ018-112100- Onondaga- Including the city of Syracuse 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ022-112100- Steuben- Including the cities of Corning and Hornell 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow likely. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ NYZ023-112100- Schuyler- Including the city of Watkins Glen 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow, blustery with highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Blustery with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ024-112100- Chemung- Including the city of Elmira 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ025-112100- Tompkins- Including the city of Ithaca 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow, brisk with highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Brisk with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ036-112100- Madison- Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ037-112100- Southern Oneida- Including the cities of Rome and Utica 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ044-112100- Cortland- Including the city of Cortland 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Snow and rain showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Highs around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs around 30. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. $$ NYZ045-112100- Chenango- Including the city of Norwich 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Light snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ046-112100- Otsego- Including the city of Oneonta 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ055-112100- Tioga- Including the cities of Owego and Waverly 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Light snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ056-112100- Broome- Including the city of Binghamton 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely this morning. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. $$ NYZ057-112100- Delaware- Including the cities of Delhi and Walton 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Brisk with highs in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. $$ NYZ062-112100- Sullivan- Including the city of Monticello 335 AM EST Sat Mar 11 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely with a slight chance of rain showers this morning. Additional snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Snow and rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk. Highs in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$