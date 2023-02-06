NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 5, 2023

_____

418 FPUS51 KBGM 060835

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

NYZ009-062100-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers or a slight

chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers with freezing rain likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows near 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ015-062100-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Blustery with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ016-062100-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ017-062100-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Blustery with lows around 30.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ018-062100-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers or a slight chance of

freezing drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Brisk with lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ022-062100-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Blustery with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or freezing

rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ023-062100-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning, then a slight chance of freezing drizzle this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Blustery with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ024-062100-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Brisk with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ025-062100-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ036-062100-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers or a slight chance

of freezing drizzle this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in the lower

40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Brisk with lows around 30. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ037-062100-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers or a slight

chance of freezing drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Blustery with highs in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ044-062100-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Blustery with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Brisk

with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ045-062100-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers with freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ046-062100-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ055-062100-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Brisk with highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ056-062100-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle and snow

showers this morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ057-062100-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ062-062100-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Mon Feb 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of freezing rain.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather