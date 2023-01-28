NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 27, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows 15 TO 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 TO 15.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the

mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 20.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 10.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning. Highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the morning,

then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs near 15.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 TO 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 TO 20.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 TO 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 10.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 TO 20.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows near 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 TO 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

