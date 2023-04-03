NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 2, 2023 _____ 836 FPUS51 KALY 030810 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 030747 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 NYZ033-031500- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ052-031500- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ058-031500- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ065-031500- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Cloudy with showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ041-031500- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ038-031500- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ032-031500- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ042-031500- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ083-031500- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 50. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ043-031500- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ084-031500- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ082-031500- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Breezy and much colder with lows around 30. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Brisk, cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ039-031500- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ040-031500- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ047-031500- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ048-031500- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ049-031500- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ050-031500- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ051-031500- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ053-031500- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ054-031500- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 50s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ060-031500- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ061-031500- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ NYZ059-031500- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ063-031500- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling to around 60 in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ064-031500- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ066-031500- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 347 AM EDT Mon Apr 3 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$

_____