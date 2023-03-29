NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

327 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

NYZ033-291500-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers with rain showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows around 12. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow showers

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Not as cool with

highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain with a chance

of snow after midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Much colder

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ052-291500-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy,

cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ058-291500-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain or snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Windy, cold

with lows around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

northwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, diminishing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Wind chill values as low as

1 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising into

the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler with highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ065-291500-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy and much colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ041-291500-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Colder

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ038-291500-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation

around an inch. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Breezy and much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ032-291500-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold with lows around 14. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values

as low as 1 below after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely or a chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in

the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Light snow accumulation. Much colder with

lows around 15. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow and rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

NYZ042-291500-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Brisk, cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Much

colder with lows around 20. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ083-291500-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs around 60. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ043-291500-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ084-291500-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Colder

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ082-291500-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

3 inches. Blustery, cold with lows around 17. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Light

snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Not as cool

with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy and

much colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ039-291500-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Breezy, cold with lows around 20. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Breezy

and much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ040-291500-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature around

40. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Breezy

and much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ047-291500-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then

a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow accumulation of

1 to 3 inches. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Breezy

and much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ048-291500-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers with rain showers likely in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Breezy, cold with lows around 20. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening.

Breezy, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ049-291500-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy,

cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Breezy

and much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ050-291500-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy,

cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Colder

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ051-291500-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around

5 mph, increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy,

cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 15 to 20 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening. Breezy

and much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, brisk and much cooler with highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ053-291500-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Breezy,

cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Much warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ054-291500-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely with snow showers in the evening,

then snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Breezy, cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening. Mostly cloudy. Colder

with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ060-291500-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow or rain showers

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 50.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ061-291500-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ059-291500-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then snow or rain showers

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ063-291500-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely or snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely after midnight. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Breezy, cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and brisk, cooler with highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

diminishing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, windy and not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Breezy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

NYZ064-291500-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

NYZ066-291500-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

328 AM EDT Wed Mar 29 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Breezy, colder with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

