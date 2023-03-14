Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 14, 2023

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;90;79;A t-storm in spots;89;80;SW;12;78%;64%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;86;72;Very warm;89;73;NNE;8;53%;2%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Downpours;63;52;Cloudy;59;51;W;11;80%;44%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and cooler;67;45;Sunny and pleasant;66;45;E;8;47%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cooler with rain;46;33;Clouds and sun;47;35;SE;9;69%;78%;3

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, cold;23;21;An afternoon flurry;31;13;NNE;8;57%;73%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy and very warm;77;54;Decreasing clouds;72;54;ESE;7;59%;27%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly sunny;40;23;A bit of a.m. snow;30;20;W;20;76%;86%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A couple of showers;85;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;72;NE;7;76%;68%;2

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;62;48;A shower and t-storm;61;50;WNW;8;63%;98%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine;69;55;Nice with some sun;73;58;N;6;64%;2%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sunshine;78;63;A strong t-storm;75;55;WSW;16;64%;62%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy, warm;96;72;A few showers;92;73;ESE;7;68%;68%;11

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;91;66;Mostly cloudy;91;67;E;6;35%;5%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;91;75;Hot, a p.m. shower;90;77;S;9;67%;61%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;68;50;Partly sunny;62;48;ENE;7;66%;4%;4

Beijing, China;Windy this afternoon;70;34;Sunny;54;30;NE;11;11%;40%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy;67;44;Cooler with rain;47;33;NNW;12;92%;100%;1

Berlin, Germany;Afternoon rain;57;34;A couple of showers;44;30;W;10;74%;84%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in spots;66;50;Cloudy with showers;66;49;W;5;75%;99%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;66;E;8;74%;69%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;58;38;Windy and cooler;49;33;WNW;15;44%;4%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;49;35;Partly sunny;47;39;SSE;3;68%;71%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Mild with some sun;63;32;Mostly cloudy;58;41;NE;9;49%;89%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Overcast and warmer;68;41;Cooler, a.m. showers;47;30;NNW;13;53%;72%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing and hot;93;78;A t-storm around;88;73;ENE;8;67%;95%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;80;67;A morning t-storm;80;67;NNE;6;74%;82%;6

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;61;45;Mostly sunny;67;49;WSW;12;69%;4%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Not as warm;70;54;Mostly sunny, nice;71;53;NNW;9;44%;1%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;76;66;Increasingly windy;76;65;SE;24;73%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;87;62;High clouds;87;61;SSE;3;49%;2%;6

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;90;77;Humid;92;78;SSE;10;71%;3%;10

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, chilly;36;25;Milder;49;39;SSW;13;56%;9%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;SE;7;79%;68%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;47;31;A passing shower;43;31;NW;11;63%;93%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;79;68;Sunny and pleasant;79;66;W;9;76%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;An afternoon shower;57;45;Pleasant and milder;70;58;S;13;53%;66%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Hot;93;76;A shower in the a.m.;92;76;ESE;9;67%;60%;12

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;90;66;Hazy and hot;91;67;WNW;5;36%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Warmer with some sun;64;40;Becoming cloudy;67;28;NNE;8;33%;95%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny and hot;93;72;A t-storm around;89;71;SSW;12;48%;41%;8

Dili, East Timor;A few showers;92;72;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;SSE;4;77%;93%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;43;29;Periods of rain;48;46;SSE;12;81%;99%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rather cloudy, warm;75;51;Sunny and very warm;73;51;NNE;10;38%;2%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;71;54;Sunny and pleasant;68;55;E;14;69%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunny and warmer;77;65;Low clouds;74;68;SE;6;84%;52%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Rather cloudy;73;58;Showers around;77;56;E;7;66%;93%;10

Havana, Cuba;A morning shower;82;68;A couple of showers;80;64;NE;11;75%;92%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;40;34;A couple of showers;37;21;SW;8;78%;85%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;93;73;Rather cloudy;94;76;SE;7;52%;4%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;74;60;Clouds and sun, nice;79;63;E;8;62%;21%;9

Honolulu, United States;Showers around;85;75;A couple of showers;84;75;SW;12;69%;95%;3

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;96;67;Hazy sunshine;95;71;ENE;8;32%;17%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, hot;93;57;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;62;NE;5;26%;3%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Clearing;49;39;Partly sunny, warmer;61;49;E;7;60%;70%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;74;E;6;80%;71%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;89;77;A t-storm around;85;67;N;16;53%;40%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;82;54;Mostly cloudy;81;56;E;5;50%;6%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouding up, warm;70;42;Cloudy and mild;68;46;N;4;30%;2%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and very warm;88;68;Partly sunny;89;72;WSW;10;55%;2%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Nice with some sun;75;51;Clouds and sun;72;51;ENE;5;54%;27%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Partial sunshine;95;65;Mostly sunny;94;63;N;12;16%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Windy;55;36;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;35;SSE;10;57%;5%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;87;76;A shower;84;75;E;11;76%;90%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;93;74;A t-storm around;93;73;SW;6;61%;87%;7

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny and hot;94;76;Hot;91;74;S;12;52%;5%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sunshine;91;74;Mostly cloudy;96;75;SE;4;49%;31%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;55;38;Showers around;60;38;ENE;6;63%;84%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;A t-storm around;89;80;SSW;10;76%;51%;9

Lima, Peru;An afternoon shower;79;71;Mostly cloudy;80;72;SSE;7;79%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Fog, then some sun;66;46;Sunny and pleasant;70;47;WSW;7;64%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;A shower in the p.m.;49;35;Becoming cloudy;49;44;SSE;6;61%;88%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Cloudy, rain, cooler;59;54;Showers around;61;48;S;7;85%;67%;2

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. shower or two;89;77;A stray thunderstorm;87;76;SSE;7;74%;64%;8

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;64;38;Sunshine and mild;69;40;SE;4;51%;2%;5

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;89;81;A t-storm in spots;90;80;ESE;10;74%;66%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;87;75;Brief a.m. showers;85;75;ENE;4;80%;77%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;90;72;Some brightening;92;74;NE;7;59%;5%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy this morning;84;59;Clearing;78;65;W;8;66%;11%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;78;48;A shower and t-storm;72;47;N;7;57%;93%;8

Miami, United States;Not as warm;80;66;Decreasing clouds;75;65;NE;14;61%;14%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Milder;46;39;Periods of rain;42;31;NNW;8;85%;99%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;90;79;Breezy in the p.m.;90;80;ESE;13;71%;33%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny and hot;92;74;A shower and t-storm;87;70;NE;9;74%;94%;7

Montreal, Canada;A little snow;37;32;Cloudy and breezy;40;28;NW;15;62%;34%;2

Moscow, Russia;Snow to rain;41;35;Clouds and sun;42;34;SE;9;70%;76%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;97;80;Hazy sunshine;92;77;WNW;8;54%;4%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;81;62;A t-storm in spots;81;60;ENE;11;63%;61%;7

New York, United States;Windy, snow and rain;38;34;Clearing and windy;44;32;NW;20;51%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers around;68;52;Periods of rain;69;46;ESE;8;62%;91%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine;35;8;Sunshine;39;22;WNW;11;63%;11%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine, pleasant;60;42;Sunny and mild;67;48;SSE;8;48%;1%;6

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;39;16;Partly sunny;39;15;NW;4;68%;0%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;37;23;Mostly sunny, breezy;41;23;WNW;16;61%;27%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;Mainly cloudy;85;77;NW;9;73%;44%;11

Panama City, Panama;An afternoon shower;87;72;A couple of showers;86;73;NNW;5;74%;88%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;85;72;A shower in the a.m.;86;71;NE;8;69%;62%;7

Paris, France;Cooler;52;36;Periods of sun;51;40;SSE;6;70%;44%;2

Perth, Australia;Very warm;86;58;Sunny and very warm;84;60;S;10;55%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Brilliant sunshine;93;74;Turning sunny;93;75;S;7;48%;6%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Increasing clouds;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;ENE;9;77%;57%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Abundant sunshine;91;69;A shower, very warm;89;69;NE;6;59%;85%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy, p.m. rain;56;32;Rain/snow showers;44;28;W;10;58%;89%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Not as cool;55;39;Decreasing clouds;48;25;SW;12;48%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Morning rain, cloudy;61;49;Occasional rain;63;48;SSW;4;79%;100%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;69;44;Sun and some clouds;73;48;ESE;6;67%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;89;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;74;E;8;75%;80%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cold;27;13;Sunny, but cold;27;19;ENE;9;47%;0%;2

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;50;37;Cloudy;41;27;SW;9;72%;27%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;83;72;Partly sunny, nice;83;72;ENE;9;74%;33%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;77;65;Windy;86;61;SE;13;47%;45%;8

Rome, Italy;A thunderstorm;62;49;Breezy in the p.m.;65;38;NNE;12;59%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and milder;46;39;A bit of a.m. snow;42;26;SSE;7;81%;82%;1

San Francisco, United States;Very windy, rain;59;46;Cool with some sun;56;43;WNW;9;68%;12%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;79;62;A couple of showers;79;63;ENE;7;72%;94%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;89;72;Hot with a shower;90;70;S;7;64%;81%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray a.m. t-storm;78;67;A p.m. t-storm;80;68;NNE;6;63%;78%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;73;52;Partly sunny, nice;75;52;WSW;8;45%;40%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine, very warm;85;59;Sunny and very warm;86;57;SW;7;41%;3%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;85;71;Clouds and sun;85;70;SSW;10;69%;33%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Fog, then some sun;65;43;Sunny and pleasant;72;49;ESE;6;52%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;A shower in places;51;37;A morning shower;50;32;NE;7;69%;53%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Not as cool;58;42;Sun and some clouds;53;25;NW;9;68%;3%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;68;52;Partly sunny, warm;75;50;NE;10;46%;44%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;86;76;Hot with some sun;91;76;NE;10;61%;39%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Some sun;59;32;Afternoon rain;51;33;W;6;66%;98%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Nice with some sun;84;74;Sunshine, pleasant;85;73;ESE;9;63%;4%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;A little rain;42;26;Partly sunny;38;22;W;10;67%;4%;2

Sydney, Australia;A stray shower;75;66;Humid and warmer;82;69;N;10;67%;10%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;75;60;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;E;7;57%;6%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;46;33;Rain/snow showers;38;25;SSW;12;78%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and warm;74;45;Partly sunny, mild;70;44;N;7;39%;2%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;60;47;Clearing and warm;64;47;SSW;9;64%;29%;5

Tehran, Iran;Lots of sun, mild;70;57;Partly sunny, nice;69;56;NE;6;50%;93%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy and cooler;62;56;A little a.m. rain;65;56;SW;15;71%;72%;2

Tirana, Albania;Inc. clouds;69;49;Rain and a t-storm;59;43;NE;7;71%;100%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A morning shower;57;42;Breezy in the p.m.;62;45;SSW;14;56%;2%;5

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower;31;24;Breezy, not as cold;41;31;WSW;17;55%;9%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;75;60;Not as warm;66;56;NW;14;63%;2%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasingly windy;75;56;Very windy;68;54;NW;23;49%;2%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;16;-3;Not as cold;26;-1;E;8;42%;8%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A morning shower;47;39;A stray shower;49;36;NE;5;66%;41%;4

Vienna, Austria;A touch of rain;55;37;Windy and cooler;49;34;NW;14;45%;5%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Very warm;86;68;High clouds and hot;91;71;NNW;5;46%;5%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Not as cool;50;37;Periods of rain;42;25;NW;9;77%;92%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy;59;37;Cloudy and cooler;43;27;WNW;14;63%;8%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;64;52;Mostly sunny;68;58;NNE;10;67%;4%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;72;High clouds;93;73;W;6;62%;7%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy, warm;69;46;Partial sunshine;67;49;NE;4;46%;20%;5

