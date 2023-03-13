Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, March 13, 2023

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sunshine and nice;88;78;Mostly sunny;89;80;SW;11;79%;34%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clearing, very warm;86;74;Very warm;86;73;NNE;8;56%;2%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Not as warm;66;52;Downpours;65;54;W;7;81%;100%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Some sun, pleasant;76;54;Windy, not as warm;65;44;WSW;14;66%;1%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Very windy, rain;59;44;A bit of rain;48;33;NW;24;74%;98%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny and chilly;27;6;Turning cloudy, cold;23;10;NNE;7;62%;45%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning cloudy, warm;82;59;Decreasing clouds;76;55;WNW;9;42%;41%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;34;10;Mostly sunny;37;23;S;8;73%;75%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A p.m. t-storm;87;73;A couple of showers;86;72;ENE;8;75%;90%;7

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;55;46;Partly sunny;63;48;S;7;45%;1%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with a shower;70;59;Sunshine, pleasant;71;55;SSW;12;56%;1%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;78;60;Partly sunny;81;64;SE;11;54%;11%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;An afternoon shower;92;72;Partly sunny;94;71;SE;8;59%;6%;6

Bangalore, India;Sunny;90;64;Abundant sunshine;91;65;ESE;7;38%;1%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;90;76;Partly sunny;92;75;S;7;50%;6%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partial sunshine;66;55;Periods of sun, nice;68;50;E;9;48%;2%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;57;37;Windy in the p.m.;68;34;N;17;20%;44%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, milder;59;44;Breezy;67;44;SE;14;35%;26%;3

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and warmer;58;50;Afternoon rain;57;34;W;15;74%;95%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;63;49;A shower;66;49;SSE;5;73%;86%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;80;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;66;SSE;7;69%;90%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Becoming cloudy;57;45;Occasional rain;59;40;NW;6;70%;98%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower and t-storm;61;44;A little a.m. rain;48;34;W;16;69%;94%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny;56;30;Mild with some sun;63;33;ESE;8;39%;1%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Not as cool;59;41;Cloudy and warm;67;40;NNW;10;48%;96%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and hot;95;80;Some sun, very hot;96;78;E;10;51%;9%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;88;67;Some brightening;82;67;SSE;7;70%;83%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;54;39;Mostly sunny;60;46;SW;9;40%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;59;Not as warm;71;54;WNW;11;47%;27%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;75;65;Mostly sunny, nice;78;66;SSE;14;70%;0%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A little a.m. rain;86;64;Nice with some sun;87;62;SSE;4;53%;1%;9

Chennai, India;Hazy sunshine;91;76;Hazy sun;94;76;SE;9;65%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Snow showers, chilly;34;22;Mostly sunny, cold;35;25;SSE;11;60%;0%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;SW;7;80%;66%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;51;45;A little rain;47;32;W;14;76%;97%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and beautiful;81;67;Plenty of sunshine;81;66;WNW;8;66%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Cooler;58;41;A stray shower;57;44;SE;8;50%;58%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Hot with clearing;91;76;A shower in the a.m.;93;75;E;9;62%;87%;10

Delhi, India;Hot;91;66;Hazy sun and hot;90;66;WNW;7;40%;1%;7

Denver, United States;Mostly cloudy;53;31;Warmer with some sun;65;42;SW;7;31%;3%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and hot;93;71;Hot, becoming breezy;93;73;SSW;11;37%;7%;8

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;91;73;A few showers;88;72;SSE;5;74%;76%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Showery;54;32;A couple of showers;44;32;WSW;17;73%;88%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, warmer;73;50;High clouds, warm;73;53;NNE;10;39%;1%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;71;54;Mostly sunny, warm;71;54;NNW;9;56%;0%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or two;72;60;Sunny and warmer;77;64;SE;7;54%;20%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clearing;75;58;Periods of sun;75;57;SSE;9;64%;44%;12

Havana, Cuba;Warm, a p.m. shower;88;66;A morning shower;82;67;NNE;8;76%;95%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;33;31;A little rain;41;36;SSW;16;90%;96%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;91;71;Mostly cloudy;93;73;SE;5;49%;2%;11

Hong Kong, China;Not as warm;72;61;Partly sunny;74;60;E;10;57%;13%;9

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;84;73;A few showers;85;74;SW;11;72%;96%;8

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;94;68;Hazy sunshine;96;68;SSE;8;25%;6%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;90;56;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;57;N;8;26%;0%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Breezy;48;41;Partly sunny;51;39;ENE;12;61%;3%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;74;WNW;9;81%;100%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;89;71;Partly sunny;86;76;S;9;52%;25%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Nice with sunshine;81;55;Mostly sunny;82;55;ESE;7;43%;11%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;66;44;Mostly cloudy, mild;68;43;NW;4;30%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;91;66;Hot with high clouds;91;70;W;9;41%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm or two;77;53;Nice with some sun;73;51;ENE;5;52%;9%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning sunny;94;63;Mostly cloudy;96;65;N;8;10%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Milder;49;37;Windy;56;37;S;18;49%;3%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Breezy in the p.m.;87;75;A shower or two;87;75;E;12;66%;92%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;92;73;A t-storm around;91;74;E;6;68%;80%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny and hot;97;77;Partly sunny and hot;95;76;SSW;11;43%;2%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;89;73;Clouds and sunshine;94;74;E;4;55%;32%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;59;39;A little p.m. rain;56;37;SSW;6;73%;81%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;91;79;A t-storm in spots;89;80;SSW;9;76%;45%;12

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;79;71;Clouds and sun;80;72;SSE;6;77%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;66;50;Fog, then some sun;66;46;N;8;70%;1%;5

London, United Kingdom;Very windy;58;41;A shower in the p.m.;50;32;W;15;57%;55%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Variable cloudiness;65;54;Cool with rain;59;53;SSE;7;87%;100%;1

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;89;77;A shower or two;87;77;S;8;74%;85%;6

Madrid, Spain;Windy this afternoon;69;45;Partly sunny;63;37;NNE;7;46%;2%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;89;81;A morning t-storm;89;81;E;12;72%;79%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;85;75;Mostly cloudy;85;76;NE;4;76%;44%;5

Manila, Philippines;A couple of showers;86;70;Decreasing clouds;91;72;E;7;57%;2%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;56;A sprinkle;84;60;SSW;9;53%;32%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;80;49;A p.m. t-storm;79;50;NW;6;36%;87%;11

Miami, United States;Very warm;88;69;An afternoon shower;80;65;NNE;11;72%;84%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Snow, rain late;37;34;Breezy in the a.m.;46;39;S;14;77%;42%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy;90;79;Breezy in the p.m.;90;79;ESE;13;70%;33%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny and hot;91;73;Mostly sunny and hot;91;73;NE;10;63%;8%;7

Montreal, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;37;32;A little snow;38;32;N;14;77%;99%;1

Moscow, Russia;Increasingly windy;30;22;A little p.m. rain;40;34;SSW;13;82%;71%;1

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;97;80;A morning shower;96;78;W;8;45%;40%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;85;62;A stray t-shower;83;60;ENE;11;53%;68%;12

New York, United States;Breezy with rain;44;38;Snow and rain, windy;39;34;WNW;21;78%;98%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers, some heavy;70;52;Showers around;70;51;W;9;65%;85%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny;31;7;Sunshine;31;6;S;7;65%;0%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler;56;37;Sunny and pleasant;61;42;SSW;4;45%;0%;6

Oslo, Norway;Snow, then rain late;34;26;Partly sunny;38;15;NW;8;64%;27%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;35;31;A little snow;38;25;NNW;11;81%;95%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;88;78;Partly sunny, nice;87;78;NNW;8;71%;76%;12

Panama City, Panama;Sunny intervals;86;73;An afternoon shower;87;73;WNW;5;73%;68%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;89;71;Becoming cloudy;87;73;NE;8;64%;29%;7

Paris, France;A little a.m. rain;60;46;A little a.m. rain;51;36;NW;15;66%;67%;3

Perth, Australia;Very warm;85;61;Very warm;82;59;S;11;57%;0%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;93;73;Plenty of sunshine;92;74;SSE;6;44%;5%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;74;NE;10;72%;58%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;67;Abundant sunshine;92;69;ESE;7;53%;29%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Windy;58;45;Breezy, p.m. rain;56;32;WNW;15;65%;96%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;45;35;Breezy, not as cool;60;40;SSW;15;54%;39%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;63;49;Morning rain, cloudy;60;49;SE;5;79%;98%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Not as warm;70;51;Decreasing clouds;69;44;ENE;8;71%;0%;6

Recife, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;75;Partly sunny;90;73;ESE;9;66%;12%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cold;28;17;Partly sunny, cold;26;14;NE;11;53%;1%;2

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. snow;38;36;Rain and drizzle;49;37;S;14;83%;98%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;84;75;Mostly sunny, nice;85;73;ENE;9;72%;28%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;77;63;Some sun, pleasant;85;65;SE;10;46%;27%;6

Rome, Italy;Inc. clouds;68;51;A t-storm, breezy;64;48;SSW;13;70%;91%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;30;26;A bit of a.m. snow;45;38;S;10;81%;91%;1

San Francisco, United States;Showers around;60;54;Very windy, rain;58;50;WSW;20;84%;99%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Downpours;76;63;A p.m. t-storm;78;63;ENE;7;71%;69%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Very warm;89;70;A shower in the p.m.;89;72;SE;8;67%;84%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A stray t-shower;77;64;A stray a.m. t-storm;77;66;SE;6;65%;58%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;70;50;Partly sunny;74;52;WNW;7;45%;42%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;83;58;Sunny and very warm;85;57;SW;7;57%;10%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and pleasant;85;69;An afternoon shower;85;71;SSW;8;72%;70%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A couple of showers;64;48;Fog, then some sun;64;42;N;7;65%;2%;4

Seattle, United States;Cloudy with showers;48;37;A stray shower;51;37;N;6;65%;88%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Chilly with hazy sun;45;32;Not as cool;59;43;SSW;10;43%;11%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;59;45;Partly sunny, mild;64;50;SSW;11;48%;29%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy this morning;90;76;An afternoon shower;89;76;NNE;10;67%;78%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;53;26;Variable cloudiness;60;30;SE;6;51%;26%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;75;Periods of sun;83;75;E;9;67%;27%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow, then rain;39;38;A little rain;43;28;W;8;88%;98%;1

Sydney, Australia;Rain and a t-storm;75;67;Humid with a shower;75;65;W;10;82%;53%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy, cooler;59;57;High clouds;71;60;ESE;9;72%;10%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;34;31;Rain and drizzle;43;36;S;19;84%;97%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, mild;70;45;High clouds and warm;73;46;NNE;6;37%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, warm;73;51;Inc. clouds;64;47;SE;10;61%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and mild;70;51;Mostly sunny, mild;70;57;S;8;44%;10%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;78;60;Cooler, a.m. showers;64;56;W;7;77%;100%;1

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;66;39;Variable cloudiness;69;47;E;5;41%;93%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Windy, rain;63;43;Decreasing clouds;56;42;SSE;9;55%;2%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy, some snow;36;26;A snow shower;32;24;NNW;22;66%;64%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;68;54;Sunshine and nice;75;60;ESE;6;60%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;75;58;Increasingly windy;76;56;WNW;16;52%;1%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers of rain/snow;45;7;A little snow;20;-3;NW;14;44%;89%;1

Vancouver, Canada;A couple of showers;50;38;A morning shower;48;39;N;6;73%;91%;2

Vienna, Austria;Not as cool;60;43;A little rain;55;39;WNW;7;70%;97%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Brief showers;83;65;Very warm;85;69;SSE;5;49%;7%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Snow, rain late;38;35;A little a.m. rain;50;36;SSW;15;73%;94%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;50;43;Cloudy;58;36;SW;9;61%;88%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain;63;53;Turning sunny;66;52;NE;8;65%;10%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;93;73;W;7;61%;61%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sunshine;68;43;Turning cloudy, warm;65;46;NE;4;37%;11%;3

