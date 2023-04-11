Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, April 11, 2023

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm around;32;27;SW;16;79%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sunshine;35;24;Partly sunny and hot;36;27;ENE;14;42%;2%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy, not as warm;19;10;A shower in spots;16;9;WSW;19;67%;86%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;SW;13;48%;2%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers around;12;8;Periods of rain;12;7;SSW;24;74%;99%;4

Anchorage, United States;Snowy, not as cold;2;-1;A morning flurry;6;-4;SSE;12;64%;92%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, warm;31;17;Very hot;39;23;SSW;12;20%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy in the p.m.;10;-6;Breezy in the p.m.;12;-1;SSW;17;41%;1%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;32;21;A t-storm around;31;21;NE;12;61%;74%;7

Athens, Greece;A shower or two;17;9;Partly sunny;21;8;WNW;14;47%;28%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;P.M. rain, breezy;20;15;Showers around;21;15;WNW;15;86%;84%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot, turning windy;36;20;Very windy;24;13;WSW;40;72%;89%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with a shower;35;23;An afternoon shower;35;23;SSW;10;67%;52%;11

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, warm;36;19;Hazy sunshine;35;20;ESE;14;30%;0%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Warm, a p.m. shower;37;28;Warm with sunshine;37;28;S;19;61%;7%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;19;11;Breezy in the p.m.;22;10;SE;19;58%;81%;7

Beijing, China;Breezy, blowing dust;19;5;Partly sunny;22;9;SSW;15;18%;44%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;16;7;Breezy in the a.m.;17;7;SSW;18;50%;2%;5

Berlin, Germany;Cooler with rain;12;2;Showers around;14;6;S;17;63%;96%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower and t-storm;20;11;A little a.m. rain;20;10;SE;10;65%;85%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;26;20;A stray thunderstorm;26;19;S;10;75%;68%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Afternoon rain;13;4;Partly sunny;16;7;SE;10;53%;32%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Turning cloudy;14;8;Occasional rain;11;6;SW;21;77%;93%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A shower or two;14;8;A shower or two;15;5;N;11;69%;85%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Afternoon rain;16;5;Partly sunny;16;4;SSE;14;45%;18%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;29;18;Not as warm;23;10;SSE;16;62%;14%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;28;20;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;NE;11;71%;55%;10

Busan, South Korea;A stray p.m. shower;19;11;Sunny and pleasant;22;6;NW;14;15%;0%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Some sun, very warm;25;15;A morning shower;23;14;W;22;41%;43%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of clouds;19;12;Cloudy;18;14;SSE;9;69%;19%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy;31;18;Cloudy;31;18;SE;5;59%;26%;6

Chennai, India;Hazy and very warm;35;25;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;SSE;14;60%;0%;12

Chicago, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;24;13;Increasingly windy;26;13;SW;29;45%;3%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Hazy sun;32;25;Clouds and sun;33;24;SSW;12;73%;31%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Occasional rain;10;2;Low clouds;10;5;SE;18;71%;92%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;25;21;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;NNW;20;76%;7%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;25;13;Mostly sunny;25;14;SE;12;51%;4%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A couple of t-storms;32;24;ESE;10;76%;84%;7

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;36;24;Hazy and very warm;37;23;WNW;13;23%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Very warm;30;10;Very warm;29;12;S;17;18%;23%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy and very warm;38;26;Mostly sunny and hot;38;26;S;13;26%;0%;11

Dili, East Timor;A t-shower in spots;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;SSE;8;79%;85%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;10;1;Periods of rain;8;2;WNW;33;85%;95%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;More clouds than sun;20;11;Partly sunny, warmer;27;13;NNE;13;42%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and very warm;27;14;Mostly sunny, warm;25;13;W;28;60%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;A t-storm around;28;24;SE;14;84%;76%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;More clouds than sun;26;14;A stray thunderstorm;25;14;NE;11;62%;64%;8

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. shower or two;29;20;A shower and t-storm;29;20;E;10;72%;79%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Cooler;11;2;A shower or two;7;2;E;12;94%;85%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;34;27;Partly sunny;35;27;SSE;11;62%;74%;13

Hong Kong, China;Turning sunny;28;21;Clouds and sun;28;21;ESE;11;66%;44%;11

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;29;23;A shower or two;29;23;ENE;24;56%;88%;11

Hyderabad, India;Warm with hazy sun;39;24;Hazy sun and warm;39;25;SSE;10;30%;2%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Very hot;37;18;Sunny and hot;34;18;N;13;24%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Chilly with rain;10;8;Afternoon showers;12;8;SW;14;90%;99%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Hot with a shower;32;25;Showers around;34;26;WSW;17;70%;72%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy and hot;39;28;A t-storm around;31;24;N;25;63%;41%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;23;9;Mostly sunny, nice;22;11;NW;14;48%;4%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;N;5;26%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;31;23;Hazy sunshine;34;24;WNW;16;47%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Very warm;28;13;Sunny and very warm;30;14;SSE;9;29%;1%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun, very hot;43;26;Breezy, not as hot;38;22;N;26;16%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Overcast;16;8;Cooler with a shower;10;8;E;15;90%;97%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;31;24;A shower or two;31;25;NE;20;67%;87%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;Some brightening;32;23;ESE;10;72%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;39;27;Hazy sun, very hot;41;27;SW;12;24%;0%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;34;26;Showers around;33;25;NNW;9;67%;86%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;A p.m. shower or two;15;1;A shower in the p.m.;16;2;NE;11;39%;59%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;15;79%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;Clearing;28;23;Partly sunny;27;23;SSE;16;75%;44%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunlit and pleasant;21;12;Breezy in the p.m.;20;10;N;17;70%;25%;6

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;14;6;A couple of showers;11;6;W;30;68%;98%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds may break;22;12;Low clouds may break;20;12;S;11;69%;25%;2

Luanda, Angola;Humid;31;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;SW;11;82%;96%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, warm;26;10;Breezy in the p.m.;20;5;NW;18;42%;2%;7

Male, Maldives;Variable clouds;30;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;28;ENE;16;74%;80%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;NE;6;78%;80%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;32;25;Showers around;30;26;S;10;73%;100%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Warmer;21;13;Windy;19;13;NNE;24;69%;85%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers around;21;9;A morning shower;23;11;SSE;9;45%;58%;13

Miami, United States;A shower and t-storm;25;21;A shower and t-storm;26;23;ESE;31;81%;99%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny intervals;16;4;Partly sunny;15;7;E;17;61%;87%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;27;Brief a.m. showers;32;27;ESE;21;71%;77%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;28;18;Not as warm;21;14;S;23;74%;56%;2

Montreal, Canada;Breezy in the p.m.;17;6;Partly sunny;13;8;S;15;51%;17%;4

Moscow, Russia;Mild with some sun;15;4;Clouds and sun;17;5;ENE;9;49%;4%;2

Mumbai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;36;28;Breezy in the p.m.;36;29;NNW;16;53%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;16;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;NE;18;69%;66%;10

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;23;15;Partly sunny, warm;26;16;W;22;38%;5%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower or two;20;9;A couple of showers;19;9;W;17;62%;93%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little a.m. snow;0;-7;Breezy and milder;4;1;SSW;18;55%;38%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;23;15;Rain in the morning;19;6;NNE;17;72%;76%;2

Oslo, Norway;Rain;8;5;Cloudy with a shower;11;6;NE;11;72%;97%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Mainly cloudy, windy;17;6;Mild with clearing;17;6;SSE;13;53%;18%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;E;10;82%;93%;4

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;34;24;An afternoon shower;33;24;NW;16;63%;79%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;Showers around;30;24;ENE;13;79%;97%;3

Paris, France;Showers around;14;9;Periods of rain;12;6;SW;24;72%;93%;4

Perth, Australia;Low clouds;24;17;Showers around;23;18;W;16;71%;65%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with clearing;35;27;Clouds and sun, warm;37;27;S;12;54%;13%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;33;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;NE;14;77%;72%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Showers around;33;22;A shower or two;34;22;SSW;10;59%;91%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain;11;0;Showers around;13;6;SSW;13;63%;94%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Breezy in the p.m.;20;0;Sunshine and breezy;18;4;S;23;25%;1%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;18;8;Cloudy, p.m. rain;19;8;NW;8;78%;80%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;24;9;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;NNE;13;74%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;Clearing;31;24;Partly sunny;31;24;ESE;16;70%;72%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Afternoon rain;6;1;Mostly cloudy;8;1;NNE;18;74%;41%;1

Riga, Latvia;A p.m. shower or two;18;6;A shower or two;17;8;E;16;54%;85%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;Partly sunny;29;21;NNW;10;66%;9%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;29;20;Hazy sun, windy, hot;35;21;NNE;30;37%;68%;11

Rome, Italy;Sun and clouds;18;7;Mostly sunny;21;10;SSE;13;63%;16%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;14;4;Mild with clearing;14;1;NE;14;62%;18%;3

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;17;8;Breezy in the p.m.;15;7;NNW;28;55%;7%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or two;26;18;Showers around;27;19;ENE;17;61%;67%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;23;Breezy in the p.m.;30;23;SE;19;65%;14%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;27;19;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;NNW;10;51%;29%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Some sun;27;11;A stray t-shower;26;12;NNW;9;44%;44%;14

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, nice;27;12;Some brightening;23;10;SW;7;68%;13%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers around;31;20;A shower or two;31;21;ESE;12;72%;95%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;19;10;Cooler with clearing;15;4;NNW;15;82%;25%;3

Seattle, United States;A few showers;10;3;A shower or two;12;4;ESE;15;58%;84%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Spotty showers;20;1;Plenty of sun;16;1;SW;15;32%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;26;13;Partly sunny;21;12;SE;18;28%;44%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Sunny intervals, hot;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;NE;8;66%;61%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;12;5;Breezy;14;0;W;23;60%;9%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;30;23;Mostly sunny, nice;29;23;E;19;66%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;13;5;A passing shower;13;6;ESE;13;67%;88%;3

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;23;14;An afternoon shower;22;16;ESE;14;60%;94%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Hazy sun;28;20;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;E;20;58%;30%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;16;4;A shower or two;15;5;ENE;11;66%;89%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Becoming cloudy;21;11;Sunny intervals;25;14;ENE;9;40%;0%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;A little p.m. rain;19;12;Some brightening;22;10;NW;10;65%;100%;3

Tehran, Iran;Warm with some sun;29;18;Cloudy with a shower;25;15;WNW;15;21%;90%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing and cooler;20;13;Occasional rain;18;12;W;30;77%;100%;4

Tirana, Albania;Breezy this morning;19;6;Variable cloudiness;19;5;SE;11;59%;28%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and windy;21;17;Very windy, cloudy;23;10;NE;36;60%;33%;5

Toronto, Canada;Breezy;18;8;Partly sunny, warm;19;10;WSW;15;64%;27%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;18;11;Sunny and nice;24;15;S;14;44%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny, nice;22;11;Sunshine and warmer;29;13;SSW;11;31%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;7;-7;Clouds and sun;11;-5;ENE;16;33%;2%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Brief a.m. showers;11;3;Partly sunny;11;5;ENE;8;64%;26%;5

Vienna, Austria;Occasional rain;10;4;Mostly cloudy;16;7;ESE;11;56%;77%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Turning sunny, hot;39;25;Sunshine, very hot;40;26;S;10;41%;4%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;16;5;Periods of sun;16;7;ENE;16;54%;87%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Afternoon rain;17;7;Partly sunny;14;4;WSW;9;70%;34%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Morning rain, windy;18;15;Clouds and sun;19;13;E;24;76%;72%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny, warm;37;25;Sunshine and warm;38;25;WSW;11;51%;1%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;A little p.m. rain;23;11;A little p.m. rain;15;8;NNE;8;75%;97%;4

