Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, March 15, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Clouds and sun;32;27;SW;17;78%;15%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very warm;32;23;Sunny and hot;33;23;N;12;51%;1%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;15;11;Partly sunny, windy;18;8;W;24;70%;10%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;18;8;Breezy in the p.m.;20;12;ESE;18;53%;0%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;9;4;Cloudy;13;8;S;24;70%;31%;1

Anchorage, United States;An afternoon flurry;-1;-11;Clouding up;0;-9;E;10;63%;18%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, pleasant;23;13;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;11;ESE;23;36%;2%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-9;A little a.m. snow;0;-7;N;23;80%;89%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;22;NE;12;76%;56%;2

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;17;9;Mostly cloudy;16;8;N;12;64%;94%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;22;14;Breezy in the p.m.;23;19;N;20;68%;98%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy this morning;24;11;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;ENE;14;53%;12%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A few showers, warm;35;23;Partly sunny;34;23;ESE;12;66%;27%;11

Bangalore, India;Clouds rolling in;33;19;Increasing clouds;30;18;SE;11;57%;40%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Hot;33;25;A t-storm around;33;25;SSW;15;66%;46%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;17;9;Mostly sunny;17;11;ENE;11;67%;4%;5

Beijing, China;Sunny;12;-1;Partly sunny;12;1;S;11;15%;40%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with rain;12;2;Breezy and chilly;10;0;NNW;22;59%;25%;3

Berlin, Germany;A couple of showers;7;-2;Periods of sun;10;2;SE;13;54%;2%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with showers;19;9;Showers;18;10;SE;9;76%;95%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;19;A stray thunderstorm;26;18;ESE;12;72%;64%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy and cooler;9;0;Periods of sun;10;-2;SE;13;44%;1%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;8;4;A thick cloud cover;14;9;S;17;58%;10%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;15;4;Cooler with rain;8;2;S;20;74%;95%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and cooler;9;1;Mostly sunny;12;-3;SE;11;42%;2%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;A t-storm, very warm;30;22;E;10;73%;81%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;27;20;A t-storm around;27;20;NNW;11;68%;73%;6

Busan, South Korea;A few showers;19;9;Clouds and sun;16;8;NE;15;31%;8%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;22;12;Breezy in the a.m.;26;14;W;19;24%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy, not as warm;26;18;Very warm;30;17;NW;10;60%;2%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;High clouds;31;17;An afternoon shower;31;17;N;5;62%;66%;11

Chennai, India;Humid;33;26;A morning shower;34;26;SE;16;69%;64%;10

Chicago, United States;Milder;10;5;Rain and drizzle;9;2;SW;23;72%;99%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;11;78%;69%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;7;-1;Mostly cloudy;7;3;SSE;11;73%;72%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;26;19;Some sunshine;26;20;NW;14;82%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun, nice;20;15;Thunderstorms;20;2;N;26;90%;99%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Hot with some sun;33;25;Partly sunny and hot;34;24;SE;13;62%;27%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy and hot;33;20;Very warm;31;19;W;8;39%;3%;7

Denver, United States;Becoming cloudy;19;-4;A snow shower;2;-9;NE;17;58%;83%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;32;21;A strong t-storm;32;21;SSE;14;57%;46%;8

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;SE;9;78%;73%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;10;9;A couple of showers;14;8;SSW;19;82%;94%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny, nice and warm;21;10;Sunny and very warm;23;10;NNE;17;39%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;20;13;Nice with sunshine;20;12;WNW;17;69%;25%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning shower;24;20;Low clouds;27;20;SSE;15;71%;34%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Showers around;24;14;Clouds and sun;25;14;ESE;11;60%;44%;11

Havana, Cuba;A couple of showers;27;17;Mostly sunny, breezy;27;16;ESE;25;62%;1%;9

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;4;-6;Mostly sunny;4;-8;SW;8;71%;3%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;34;24;Sun and some clouds;34;24;SE;11;50%;4%;11

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;Some brightening;26;19;E;16;58%;12%;4

Honolulu, United States;A couple of showers;29;24;A couple of showers;29;22;SSW;16;66%;69%;7

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;34;21;Clouds and sun, nice;34;20;ESE;13;45%;82%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot;33;17;Not as warm;28;16;NNE;10;36%;68%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;14;9;A little a.m. rain;13;8;W;14;80%;97%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;29;24;A t-storm around;31;24;ENE;13;77%;66%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy in the p.m.;30;20;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;N;21;35%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Increasing clouds;26;14;Sunny and delightful;27;13;NE;9;37%;8%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy and mild;21;8;Partly sunny, mild;19;8;ENE;6;34%;18%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Decreasing clouds;30;22;An afternoon shower;32;22;WSW;19;57%;44%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower;24;11;Mostly cloudy;23;11;ESE;9;45%;7%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and not as hot;35;19;Mostly sunny;35;21;N;17;11%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy, mild;13;3;Rain and drizzle;5;0;NNW;17;82%;98%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower;30;24;A couple of showers;30;24;NE;11;77%;98%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;23;W;11;70%;77%;5

Kolkata, India;Hot;34;24;A t-storm around;33;22;ESE;12;63%;44%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;33;25;Partly sunny and hot;36;26;SW;7;50%;12%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Showers around;14;4;Cloudy with a shower;14;4;NNE;11;68%;88%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;Partial sunshine;33;27;SSW;15;72%;32%;12

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun, nice;27;22;Mostly cloudy;26;22;SSE;11;75%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunlit and beautiful;21;10;Periods of sun;18;12;WSW;13;77%;72%;4

London, United Kingdom;Becoming cloudy;9;7;Cloudy and breezy;14;10;SSW;23;73%;61%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Showers around;16;10;Cool with some sun;17;10;S;10;68%;14%;4

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;SW;12;80%;84%;4

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny, mild;21;8;Clouds and sun, warm;23;10;SW;7;41%;25%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;32;27;A t-storm around;32;27;NE;12;71%;74%;10

Manaus, Brazil;Brief a.m. showers;30;24;A few showers;31;24;ENE;7;77%;87%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;32;24;An afternoon shower;33;24;E;11;60%;67%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;28;18;Breezy in the p.m.;29;16;WSW;22;45%;70%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower and t-storm;22;10;A shower in the p.m.;23;10;SSW;12;38%;56%;11

Miami, United States;Showers around;24;18;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;19;ESE;24;57%;0%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Cooler with rain;6;-1;Mostly sunny;4;-7;NW;15;72%;15%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;32;27;A t-storm around;32;26;SE;19;72%;73%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower and t-storm;31;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;22;NE;11;81%;77%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;5;-3;A little snow;3;-1;WSW;14;75%;95%;1

Moscow, Russia;Windy this morning;7;1;Low clouds;4;0;SE;13;84%;31%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;35;27;Partly sunny;33;25;NW;13;63%;27%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;16;A t-storm in spots;26;15;ENE;15;60%;55%;7

New York, United States;Clearing and windy;7;0;Partly sunny, milder;12;6;SW;17;41%;2%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Periods of rain;19;7;Increasing clouds;20;11;SE;14;61%;28%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;7;-7;Mostly cloudy;1;-11;SW;13;77%;9%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mild with sunshine;19;9;Partly sunny, nice;21;10;NE;12;57%;10%;6

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;7;-8;Rather cloudy;4;-1;E;7;58%;96%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, breezy;4;-4;A little snow;2;0;ESE;10;80%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;Clouds and sun;33;25;E;11;67%;63%;10

Panama City, Panama;A couple of showers;31;22;A couple of showers;31;22;NNW;8;68%;86%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Clouds and sun;29;22;Cloudy;30;22;ENE;13;67%;27%;3

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;11;4;Mostly cloudy;17;10;S;13;56%;26%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Very warm;26;16;SSW;19;70%;26%;8

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunshine;33;24;Mostly sunny;35;24;SSE;10;51%;5%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;NNE;16;74%;84%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hot with a shower;32;19;Afternoon rain;27;20;E;11;75%;73%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;6;-3;Partly sunny;9;0;SSE;9;51%;1%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;A morning shower;10;-5;Plenty of sunshine;9;-6;NNE;14;38%;1%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;17;7;Morning rain;18;7;N;8;80%;100%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Increasing clouds;22;9;Thickening clouds;20;9;SW;12;75%;1%;6

Recife, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;Showers;29;23;NNW;10;80%;93%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny and cold;-3;-8;Not as cold;1;-5;NE;12;39%;1%;2

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy and cooler;6;-3;Showers of rain/snow;6;-4;WSW;7;74%;85%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;29;22;Mostly sunny;29;22;ENE;14;70%;11%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;27;16;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;ENE;15;38%;2%;9

Rome, Italy;Breezy;18;4;Periods of sun;17;3;NNE;12;43%;0%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;6;-3;Afternoon flurries;2;-9;WSW;8;74%;84%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;15;7;Partly sunny;16;8;WNW;13;67%;8%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of showers;26;16;A couple of showers;27;16;ENE;12;69%;93%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower, very warm;30;22;Showers around;29;23;NW;11;67%;96%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;18;A shower and t-storm;25;17;SSW;9;73%;80%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower or two;23;10;An afternoon shower;23;11;E;9;49%;74%;9

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;30;12;Sunny and very warm;30;13;SW;10;44%;3%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower;31;20;Afternoon rain;29;20;N;13;76%;82%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;21;9;Partly sunny, cooler;17;9;S;13;63%;78%;4

Seattle, United States;A morning shower;10;1;Partly sunny;12;1;NNE;13;58%;6%;4

Seoul, South Korea;An afternoon shower;16;-4;Partly sunny;11;-1;NNW;6;29%;25%;4

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;23;9;Overcast and mild;15;9;ENE;16;57%;66%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Some sun, very warm;31;25;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;NNE;16;63%;68%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler, p.m. rain;12;1;Snow to rain;4;0;WNW;17;76%;97%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;29;23;Mostly sunny;29;22;NNW;13;61%;33%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;4;-5;Becoming cloudy;4;-2;SSW;7;63%;2%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;28;20;Mostly sunny and hot;34;22;SSW;14;41%;1%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Decreasing clouds;23;17;Breezy with sunshine;28;18;SE;23;63%;2%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers of rain/snow;3;-5;Mostly sunny;4;-6;SE;8;67%;27%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning sunny, mild;21;7;Sunny and mild;21;7;NE;10;40%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clearing;16;7;High clouds and warm;20;10;WNW;12;58%;59%;2

Tehran, Iran;Some sun, pleasant;22;11;Thundershowers;18;10;WNW;12;60%;81%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Breezy in the p.m.;18;12;Sunny and warmer;22;14;ESE;12;55%;1%;6

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;15;9;Partly sunny;17;0;NE;13;48%;1%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine, pleasant;17;8;Mostly cloudy;20;11;NW;16;57%;15%;6

Toronto, Canada;Not as cold;4;0;Cloudy;7;3;S;17;70%;92%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Not as warm;19;13;Breezy in the a.m.;18;11;NNW;21;61%;3%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Very windy;20;12;Partly sunny;19;9;E;17;56%;1%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;-4;-19;Sunny;-3;-21;ENE;11;41%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;10;2;Mostly cloudy;11;3;NNE;7;61%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Windy this morning;10;-1;Periods of sun;10;0;SE;10;47%;1%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Hot;34;21;Partly sunny and hot;34;21;NW;11;48%;6%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of rain;6;-3;Mostly sunny;7;-4;SSW;10;63%;27%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Overcast and cooler;6;-3;Mostly sunny;7;-3;WNW;17;59%;3%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;18;15;Windy, a p.m. shower;20;17;NNW;33;76%;83%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;24;High clouds, warm;35;24;WSW;8;58%;3%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clearing and warm;22;9;Cooler, p.m. rain;12;6;SSW;8;68%;88%;2

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather