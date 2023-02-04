Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 4, 2023

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;31;24;A t-storm around;32;25;SSW;13;83%;55%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as warm;23;17;Sunny and nice;24;16;NNW;12;61%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy and cooler;6;1;Showers, some heavy;7;4;ESE;11;86%;100%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny intervals;14;6;Partly sunny;13;8;NNE;13;78%;74%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy with a shower;9;6;A shower in the a.m.;9;2;N;24;75%;56%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;-5;-10;A little p.m. snow;-3;-5;NE;14;72%;89%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;12;1;Clearing;13;1;E;13;63%;2%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-10;-18;A little a.m. snow;-9;-14;E;14;90%;74%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;34;21;Partly sunny and hot;36;23;N;7;42%;3%;12

Athens, Greece;Rather cloudy;13;5;Periods of rain;6;2;NNE;29;73%;99%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and humid;24;19;Breezy;25;19;N;23;71%;87%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;17;8;Mostly sunny;19;10;S;15;39%;5%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Heavy showers;30;23;A t-storm or two;32;23;SSE;8;82%;77%;4

Bangalore, India;Hazy sunshine;30;17;Hazy sun, very warm;31;17;E;13;44%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;SSW;11;65%;19%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;17;5;Plenty of sunshine;15;7;SW;13;59%;4%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;9;-6;Partly sunny, mild;8;-4;NNE;9;33%;40%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy;6;-4;Colder;0;-7;N;20;63%;9%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;4;-5;Periods of sun;3;-5;E;10;65%;94%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;21;7;Clouds and sun;20;8;SE;11;56%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;28;19;A shower and t-storm;28;19;NW;8;70%;81%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy;4;-3;Breezy in the a.m.;2;-5;NNW;18;57%;3%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;9;5;A shower in the a.m.;8;1;N;19;71%;56%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Showers of rain/snow;4;-2;Partly sunny;2;-6;NE;17;57%;42%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A little snow;5;-4;Cloudy;2;-8;E;11;57%;5%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;28;17;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;ENE;10;55%;2%;10

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;29;19;Very warm;29;19;E;13;63%;46%;11

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;11;0;Plenty of sunshine;11;-1;NW;11;28%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Becoming cloudy;19;10;Plenty of sunshine;19;11;SW;16;40%;2%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;27;17;Rain and drizzle;23;18;SSE;21;81%;60%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Rain and drizzle;28;19;Humid;29;19;SSE;7;66%;34%;8

Chennai, India;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;Partly sunny;32;23;NE;14;66%;0%;6

Chicago, United States;Milder in the p.m.;5;2;Breezy in the a.m.;5;-2;NW;23;74%;7%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;NNE;15;83%;68%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;0;-5;Snow, rain mixing in;1;-2;NE;18;88%;94%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;26;18;High clouds;25;18;NNW;14;50%;0%;4

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;15;5;Sunny and warmer;20;11;S;13;59%;1%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning cloudy, hot;33;25;Partly sunny and hot;33;25;NE;15;66%;44%;12

Delhi, India;Plenty of sunshine;24;11;Plenty of sunshine;24;12;NNW;11;59%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;12;-3;Sun and clouds;9;-2;SW;9;47%;13%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;28;15;Hazy sunshine;27;15;NW;11;42%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;SW;11;81%;96%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Overcast, a shower;11;0;Partly sunny;8;2;SSE;11;74%;1%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;3;Cloudy and mild;12;3;NNE;12;48%;60%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;16;10;Breezy in the p.m.;17;13;E;23;71%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;19;Morning rain, cloudy;22;19;ESE;13;92%;96%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;25;16;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;16;E;7;83%;90%;8

Havana, Cuba;A couple of showers;27;20;An afternoon shower;29;20;N;10;68%;66%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-4;-12;Cloudy, p.m. snow;0;-2;W;17;76%;93%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clearing;35;25;Sun and clouds;34;24;SE;10;52%;5%;8

Hong Kong, China;A little a.m. rain;20;15;A few showers;20;16;E;13;81%;86%;1

Honolulu, United States;A few showers;26;23;A few showers;28;23;ENE;24;64%;67%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and hot;33;16;Hot with hazy sun;32;16;E;10;36%;0%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny, nice and warm;26;7;Partly sunny, nice;22;11;NE;9;46%;67%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;A couple of showers;6;3;Windy;5;1;N;37;87%;93%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy this morning;31;25;A morning shower;32;24;WSW;20;71%;52%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;N;15;43%;1%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and clouds;26;14;A little a.m. rain;26;14;ENE;9;61%;85%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;5;-5;A shower in the p.m.;6;-3;S;7;54%;86%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;30;16;Breezy in the p.m.;28;16;WSW;20;55%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;21;7;Partly sunny;21;7;WSW;7;61%;4%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun and hot;33;15;Hazy sun and hot;35;17;N;16;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A bit of snow;-1;-5;Cloudy, snow showers;-2;-4;NE;16;80%;88%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in spots;30;23;Becoming very windy;31;24;NE;27;63%;52%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray t-storm, hot;34;23;A t-storm around;32;22;WSW;10;69%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Partial sunshine;28;17;Hazy sunshine;29;17;W;9;47%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;E;6;71%;87%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;11;4;A little rain;11;4;ENE;7;73%;95%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid with clearing;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SSW;13;79%;57%;8

Lima, Peru;A morning shower;25;20;Low clouds;25;20;S;12;77%;39%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;NE;15;54%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy;11;5;Periods of sun;9;1;NNE;11;67%;0%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sun, then clouds;22;10;Clearing, a shower;19;8;NNW;11;63%;46%;3

Luanda, Angola;Very warm;31;25;Clouds and sun;31;24;NNW;12;72%;44%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and mild;18;-1;Sunny and mild;16;-2;NE;9;47%;0%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy and very warm;31;27;Cloudy and humid;32;27;NNE;13;75%;44%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A morning t-storm;29;24;A.M. showers, cloudy;28;23;S;5;86%;100%;3

Manila, Philippines;Hot with some sun;32;23;Partly sunny and hot;32;24;E;12;61%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the a.m.;23;13;Some sun, pleasant;22;15;SSE;16;60%;27%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;23;4;Sunny and nice;24;5;N;9;28%;1%;7

Miami, United States;Brief showers, windy;25;21;A couple of showers;27;20;SW;21;76%;96%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy, cold;-5;-6;Cloudy, snow showers;-3;-9;N;19;81%;67%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, windy;32;23;Partly sunny, windy;32;24;ENE;29;59%;1%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy with a shower;25;21;A morning shower;27;17;NE;13;61%;56%;9

Montreal, Canada;Sun, then clouds;-16;-19;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-3;SW;15;73%;98%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little snow;1;-5;Morning flurries;-1;-7;NNW;11;93%;66%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;32;22;Plenty of sunshine;32;22;N;12;42%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny and very warm;31;14;Very warm;31;14;NE;16;34%;1%;11

New York, United States;Winds subsiding;-3;-4;Milder;8;4;SW;16;45%;18%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain and drizzle;15;7;A shower or two;14;5;WSW;20;78%;89%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;-12;-18;Low clouds breaking;-9;-17;E;10;73%;4%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Warmer with sunshine;26;2;Mostly sunny, cooler;11;1;SSE;7;53%;0%;4

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;-3;-5;Partly sunny;1;-8;NW;7;82%;13%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;-15;-16;A little snow;3;-6;SW;22;78%;96%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;NE;13;80%;93%;11

Panama City, Panama;A little rain;31;22;Mostly sunny;32;23;NNW;16;61%;15%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;28;23;A little a.m. rain;28;22;ENE;15;81%;72%;2

Paris, France;Cloudy;10;6;Partly sunny;9;2;NNE;16;75%;2%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;39;23;Hot, becoming breezy;32;21;SW;18;44%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, hot;34;24;Mostly sunny and hot;33;24;S;8;60%;9%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Hot, morning rain;33;24;A morning t-storm;32;24;N;18;74%;87%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;A shower in the p.m.;32;21;SE;12;63%;75%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower;2;-6;Mostly cloudy;-1;-6;E;8;69%;26%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;4;-11;Hazy sunshine;7;-4;SSE;9;54%;5%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Rain this afternoon;19;8;Afternoon rain;19;8;E;8;68%;87%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sun;19;4;Partial sunshine;18;5;SE;10;62%;0%;2

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A morning t-storm;32;24;E;12;69%;96%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasingly windy;2;0;A little p.m. rain;8;1;S;39;89%;96%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of snow;-1;-5;Cloudy;0;-3;WSW;6;74%;80%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny and hot;35;26;A t-storm around;33;25;N;12;68%;64%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;Sunny and warmer;26;14;E;10;39%;1%;5

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;16;2;Mostly sunny, cooler;11;-1;E;13;53%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little snow;-2;-12;Cloudy;-5;-6;SSW;10;80%;80%;0

San Francisco, United States;A little p.m. rain;15;9;A shower and t-storm;13;5;NW;27;75%;95%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Winds subsiding;28;17;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;19;ENE;25;47%;9%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;Windy with a shower;29;22;ESE;29;72%;82%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;28;18;Sunshine and nice;26;18;N;12;52%;4%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;29;8;Partly sunny;27;7;SE;11;25%;1%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;31;16;Very warm;31;16;SW;13;46%;5%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine and nice;29;21;A couple of showers;28;21;N;12;75%;91%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;19;3;Sunny and nice;18;2;E;7;49%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;Showers around;11;6;A couple of showers;10;5;S;9;81%;91%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Brilliant sunshine;5;-7;Sunshine;7;-4;SSE;7;55%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;10;5;Overcast;11;6;ESE;15;78%;66%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy with showers;28;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;N;11;79%;97%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A bit of snow;4;-6;A little snow;-3;-8;WNW;13;80%;96%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;28;23;A shower or two;28;23;E;28;70%;76%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;Inc. clouds;-2;-10;Morning snow, cloudy;-1;-5;NW;13;69%;89%;0

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;27;18;Breezy in the p.m.;28;20;ENE;18;42%;4%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;20;17;A little a.m. rain;20;17;NNW;11;95%;91%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;-2;-7;Cloudy, p.m. snow;0;-1;WSW;16;72%;89%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy, mild;14;3;Showers around;9;0;N;9;83%;60%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;7;-2;Cloudy;8;-1;NE;9;58%;74%;1

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sunshine;10;1;Clouds and sun;9;3;NE;12;34%;3%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Clearing;17;12;A little p.m. rain;18;11;SW;25;56%;60%;4

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;11;-2;Mostly sunny, cooler;7;-7;NE;13;40%;0%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;11;1;Plenty of sun;11;4;SE;14;49%;7%;4

Toronto, Canada;Some morning snow;-1;-3;Some afternoon snow;5;-1;WSW;27;72%;78%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;18;12;Winds subsiding;16;9;NNE;24;73%;55%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;18;11;Mostly sunny;17;9;SSE;14;57%;17%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sunshine;-9;-26;Hazy sun;-7;-23;E;12;60%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with showers;9;6;Cloudy with a shower;9;5;WSW;9;89%;96%;0

Vienna, Austria;Winds subsiding;4;-5;Mostly cloudy;1;-8;N;14;59%;4%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A few showers;31;22;Clouds and sun, hot;33;22;NNW;9;61%;28%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;-3;-7;Low clouds and cold;-4;-9;N;12;84%;15%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;0;-7;Cloudy;-2;-8;NNW;12;78%;9%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;30;21;Windy;23;19;NNW;40;77%;95%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and hot;35;22;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;WSW;10;52%;1%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;1;-5;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-2;NNE;4;78%;95%;1

