Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 25, 2023

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SSW;13;87%;53%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Some sun;23;17;Downpours;21;16;E;18;74%;97%;1

Aleppo, Syria;Abundant sunshine;15;1;Plenty of sunshine;14;2;E;9;67%;2%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Afternoon rain;9;8;Chilly with rain;10;5;SW;18;73%;97%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog early in the day;4;3;A shower in places;8;2;NNE;16;89%;41%;2

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. rain;3;1;Rather cloudy;6;-3;ESE;9;59%;32%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;6;-6;Sunny, but chilly;5;-6;ESE;10;52%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and colder;-14;-20;Breezy with some sun;-13;-18;SW;24;70%;2%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Hot;38;25;Mostly sunny and hot;37;26;NE;12;43%;6%;11

Athens, Greece;A couple of showers;11;9;Rain, heavy at times;13;8;N;16;78%;100%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;24;16;Cloudy and breezy;24;19;ENE;25;62%;90%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy sun;18;4;Sunshine;18;5;NW;12;38%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;A t-storm or two;31;23;SSE;8;82%;89%;8

Bangalore, India;Hazy sun;29;15;Hazy sun;29;15;ESE;12;44%;2%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Decreasing clouds;31;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;W;10;47%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this morning;14;2;Partly sunny;11;2;NNE;12;65%;6%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, cold;-3;-10;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-9;WNW;22;27%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy;4;0;Cloudy and chilly;2;0;NE;18;76%;93%;1

Berlin, Germany;Fog early in the day;2;0;Fog early in the day;2;0;N;6;80%;74%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Decreasing clouds;20;8;Partly sunny;20;7;SE;9;58%;14%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;27;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;19;N;8;77%;97%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;4;0;Low clouds and fog;3;-1;NW;6;82%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Fog;1;-1;A shower in spots;7;1;N;11;88%;55%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;2;-3;Some sunshine;2;1;NE;14;82%;94%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Low clouds and fog;5;-1;Low clouds and fog;3;-3;N;7;81%;31%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;ESE;15;68%;65%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;High clouds;29;19;NE;10;71%;50%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny, not as cold;3;-6;Thickening clouds;6;-1;NW;8;32%;35%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;22;11;Sunny and nice;24;14;SSE;10;40%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;23;16;Sunny and nice;25;16;SSE;21;64%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Cloudy;29;18;A couple of showers;29;18;E;5;64%;84%;8

Chennai, India;More clouds than sun;30;23;Mostly cloudy;31;22;NE;13;67%;2%;7

Chicago, United States;Breezy with snow;2;-1;A snow shower;0;-6;WSW;15;87%;72%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Turning cloudy;31;23;Mostly cloudy;29;24;NNW;10;75%;44%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;2;1;Plenty of sunshine;5;-3;NNE;11;93%;18%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;27;19;Some brightening;28;21;N;17;57%;1%;3

Dallas, United States;Low clouds may break;9;1;Mostly sunny, cool;12;1;WSW;14;51%;4%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy and very warm;31;26;High clouds and hot;33;25;NE;18;64%;18%;5

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;18;13;Hazy sunshine;22;9;NW;11;75%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Snow showers, cold;-1;-10;Turning cloudy, cold;3;-5;W;16;46%;15%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sunshine;28;18;Hazy and very warm;30;18;WNW;8;43%;4%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;S;9;78%;56%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;10;2;Partly sunny;8;0;NW;16;81%;4%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clearing and chilly;1;-6;Hazy and not as cold;7;-4;NNE;12;52%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;14;7;Breezy in the p.m.;14;7;W;23;59%;8%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Plenty of sunshine;19;14;Clouds and sunshine;19;14;ESE;8;70%;57%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy;23;16;Pleasant and warmer;26;13;E;14;67%;15%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;30;19;A little p.m. rain;27;20;NNE;15;80%;64%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Windy this morning;4;2;Remaining cloudy;3;-6;N;11;98%;26%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;32;22;Mostly cloudy;31;24;SSW;8;58%;41%;4

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;17;11;Nice with some sun;21;13;NE;14;61%;30%;2

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy with a shower;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;NNE;19;58%;14%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;30;16;Hazy sun;30;16;SE;15;52%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny intervals;15;3;Plenty of sun;16;4;N;11;60%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy and breezy;6;4;Milder;11;8;ENE;12;71%;21%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;29;25;A t-storm in spots;31;24;WSW;18;78%;78%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;28;22;Sunny;28;21;NNW;15;49%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Very warm;29;13;Periods of sun;30;15;E;11;47%;31%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny, but chilly;2;-13;Sunny, but chilly;1;-12;SSW;8;52%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sun;22;8;Sunny and breezy;24;9;NE;23;18%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouding up;21;8;Some sun;23;9;WSW;9;45%;1%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;35;18;Hot;35;18;NNE;18;14%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;0;-5;Mainly cloudy;-1;-3;S;8;66%;23%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;30;24;Warm, turning windy;31;24;N;22;61%;1%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;33;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;24;W;10;70%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun, very warm;30;19;Hazy sun, very warm;31;19;ENE;8;66%;3%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;N;7;69%;89%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Cooler, a.m. showers;14;3;A p.m. shower or two;15;4;NE;10;53%;100%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Humid with some sun;32;27;A shower in the a.m.;31;27;SSW;12;79%;66%;9

Lima, Peru;Low clouds;25;20;Mostly cloudy;25;20;SSE;12;76%;23%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;12;3;Breezy in the p.m.;12;4;NNE;18;79%;85%;3

London, United Kingdom;A little p.m. rain;6;3;An afternoon shower;8;4;N;17;78%;41%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;NNE;15;31%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;31;25;A morning shower;31;24;SW;13;69%;66%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;10;-2;Variable clouds;8;-2;NNW;10;62%;12%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;29;25;Some brightening;30;26;ENE;13;78%;78%;3

Manaus, Brazil;Afternoon showers;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;S;6;80%;56%;5

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;30;23;Becoming cloudy;30;24;N;12;64%;41%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;32;16;Cooler;23;12;SSE;19;59%;25%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and pleasant;26;5;Mostly sunny;24;5;ENE;9;44%;30%;6

Miami, United States;Breezy;28;21;A passing shower;27;17;N;15;77%;93%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;-1;-2;Cloudy;0;-4;SW;11;82%;85%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and windy;32;23;Sunny and windy;32;23;ENE;32;58%;1%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Breezy in the p.m.;29;21;Brief showers, hot;33;22;NE;17;56%;96%;4

Montreal, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;-7;-8;A little snow;-3;-12;W;24;82%;97%;0

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-2;-4;Cloudy;0;-4;SW;18;83%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;26;19;Hazy sun;29;20;N;16;43%;5%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;29;15;Breezy in the p.m.;29;15;NE;19;41%;0%;8

New York, United States;Afternoon rain;8;6;Breezy;8;1;W;26;57%;5%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;19;5;Sunny;19;7;ESE;13;66%;4%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-8;-10;A bit of a.m. snow;-7;-12;SW;27;52%;80%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;23;-3;Cooler;7;2;W;15;53%;27%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly cloudy;4;-1;Partly sunny;3;-8;NW;6;75%;1%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;-8;-9;Breezy with snow;-4;-16;WNW;23;90%;96%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;26;Brief p.m. showers;30;26;ENE;17;83%;95%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;32;23;A shower in spots;31;23;NW;9;70%;57%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;NE;13;75%;64%;8

Paris, France;Fog;3;-1;A little wintry mix;6;3;N;13;90%;70%;0

Perth, Australia;Hot, becoming breezy;33;20;Windy in the p.m.;31;18;S;21;43%;1%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Very warm;29;22;Very warm;31;23;NW;14;55%;20%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain and a t-storm;32;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;N;13;80%;92%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;18;Abundant sunshine;33;19;SE;10;51%;3%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Low clouds and fog;1;0;Fog early in the day;2;-1;N;6;77%;91%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A bit of p.m. snow;-6;-9;Inc. clouds;0;-15;W;7;70%;12%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;19;9;Occasional rain;19;9;NNW;9;71%;91%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;15;0;More sun than clouds;16;8;WSW;10;63%;94%;3

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;24;Partly sunny;32;25;ENE;13;65%;69%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;4;0;Morning rain, windy;9;1;SW;30;85%;95%;0

Riga, Latvia;Morning snow showers;3;0;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-1;NNW;11;94%;88%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower in spots;29;23;A shower in places;30;22;WNW;16;63%;67%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Cloudy;16;12;A morning shower;17;10;ENE;10;81%;71%;1

Rome, Italy;Mainly cloudy;12;3;Variable clouds;11;3;N;15;73%;39%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;3;2;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-4;NNW;13;82%;74%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;NNW;14;54%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;A t-shower in spots;26;18;ENE;24;62%;44%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;29;23;Breezy with some sun;29;22;E;22;62%;5%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;A t-storm around;26;18;N;12;54%;47%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;24;5;Plenty of sun;24;5;SSE;10;20%;2%;7

Santiago, Chile;Breezy in the p.m.;30;12;Sunny and very warm;29;12;SW;13;45%;3%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;20;NNE;12;72%;5%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sun;13;0;Mostly cloudy;11;2;NNE;10;69%;62%;2

Seattle, United States;Mainly cloudy;9;4;Periods of sun;8;6;S;8;81%;92%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine, but cold;-5;-9;A morning flurry;0;-9;WNW;6;60%;46%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, cold;1;-1;Partly sunny;9;0;NNW;14;55%;44%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;26;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;NW;11;80%;90%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;A little snow;2;-2;A little snow;2;-1;ENE;14;77%;98%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A morning shower;28;23;Sun and some clouds;27;22;ENE;22;63%;41%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Windy this morning;6;4;Mostly sunny;4;-4;NNW;14;81%;8%;1

Sydney, Australia;Humid;28;23;Very warm;31;22;S;18;65%;27%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy and warmer;15;12;Mostly sunny, milder;20;12;NW;13;64%;13%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Winds subsiding;4;2;A little a.m. rain;3;-3;N;16;98%;60%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cold;0;-9;Hazy sun and chilly;2;-8;ENE;9;69%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;7;-5;Plenty of sun;6;-4;SSE;12;64%;3%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-1;Sunny intervals;5;0;SSW;12;50%;11%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Plenty of sunshine;21;11;Sunshine;20;10;ENE;9;55%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Inc. clouds;14;6;Morning rain, cloudy;14;4;E;7;62%;96%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Morning flurries;5;-3;Mostly cloudy;7;1;NNE;13;45%;22%;3

Toronto, Canada;Snow;2;-4;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-6;WNW;22;77%;96%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine;15;10;Breezy with sunshine;15;8;WSW;24;56%;5%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;13;5;An afternoon shower;13;8;W;19;69%;91%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-19;-30;Hazy sun and cold;-17;-32;ESE;11;70%;27%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;8;4;A little p.m. rain;6;5;E;6;90%;89%;0

Vienna, Austria;Cloudy;3;0;Low clouds and fog;3;-1;NNW;7;80%;33%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny, not as warm;25;14;Sunny and warmer;28;15;ENE;6;48%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;-1;-2;A little snow;-1;-3;SW;10;89%;99%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy;0;-2;A thick cloud cover;2;-2;ENE;8;76%;42%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;28;17;Partly sunny, breezy;23;17;N;31;71%;28%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Hot;33;20;Sunny and hot;34;20;WSW;8;49%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Hazy sun;4;-9;Plenty of sun;4;-8;NE;4;49%;0%;3

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather