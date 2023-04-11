WFO NEW YORK CITY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023

RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service New York NY

746 PM EDT Tue Apr 11 2023

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM EDT

THURSDAY FOR SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT...

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR THIS EVENING HAS EXPIRED...

The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a Red Flag Warning

for Southern Connecticut, which is in effect from 10 AM Wednesday to

7 PM EDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA...Northern Fairfield, Northern New Haven, Northern

Middlesex, Northern New London, Southern Fairfield, Southern New

Haven, Southern Middlesex and Southern New London.

* TIMING...Late Wednesday morning into Wednesday evening.

* WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 20 to 30 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the low to mid 70s.

* LIGHTNING...none.

* IMPACTS...rapid fire spread if ignition occurs.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Conditions have fallen below criteria

tonight, but are expected to return Wednesday across Southern

Connecticut, where a combination of winds and low RH values will

increase the risk of rapid fire spread.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are

expected or occurring. A combination of strong winds, low relative

humidity, and dry fuels will create a significantly elevated fire

growth potential.

