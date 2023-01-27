CT WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO BOSTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 28, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

932 PM EST Fri Jan 27 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Rhode

Island...Connecticut...

Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting Washington and New London

Counties.

For the Pawcatuck River...including Westerly...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 945 AM EST.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pawcatuck River At Westerly.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs along the

Pawcatuck River. Along Route 3 in Hopkinton, floodwaters encroach

on lowest lying homes in French Village.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:00 PM EST Friday the stage was 7.3 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:00 PM EST Friday was 7.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 7.3

feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below

flood stage early Sunday morning.

- Flood stage is 7.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

