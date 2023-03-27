CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 26, 2023 _____ 028 FPUS51 KOKX 270728 ZFPOKX Zone Forecast Product National Weather Service New York NY 327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 CTZ005-271500- Northern Fairfield- 327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ CTZ009-271500- Southern Fairfield- 327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. $$ CTZ006-271500- Northern New Haven- 327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. $$ CTZ010-271500- Southern New Haven- 327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ CTZ007-271500- Northern Middlesex- 327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 50. $$ CTZ011-271500- Southern Middlesex- 327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ CTZ008-271500- Northern New London- 327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ CTZ012-271500- Southern New London- 327 AM EDT Mon Mar 27 2023 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$