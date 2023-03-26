CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 25, 2023

_____

822 FPUS51 KOKX 260728

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

326 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

CTZ005-261500-

Northern Fairfield-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ009-261500-

Southern Fairfield-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ006-261500-

Northern New Haven-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ010-261500-

Southern New Haven-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ007-261500-

Northern Middlesex-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ011-261500-

Southern Middlesex-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

CTZ008-261500-

Northern New London-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ012-261500-

Southern New London-

327 AM EDT Sun Mar 26 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather