CT New York NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 9, 2023

465 FPUS51 KOKX 100846

ZFPOKX

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service New York NY

344 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

CTZ005-101600-

Northern Fairfield-

344 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ009-101600-

Southern Fairfield-

344 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ006-101600-

Northern New Haven-

344 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 30. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ010-101600-

Southern New Haven-

344 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ007-101600-

Northern Middlesex-

344 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ011-101600-

Southern Middlesex-

344 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ008-101600-

Northern New London-

344 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ012-101600-

Southern New London-

344 AM EST Fri Feb 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

$$

