Skip to main content
Weather

CT Forecast

CT Forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Bridgeport;Sun and some clouds;49;27;NNW;11;63%;3%;2

Chester;Clouds and sun;51;26;N;12;55%;3%;2

Danbury;Partly sunny;50;22;NNW;11;58%;2%;2

Groton;Clouds and sun;52;26;NNW;11;58%;2%;3

Hartford;Clouds and sun, mild;50;23;N;10;59%;3%;2

Meriden;Clouds and sun;50;23;N;11;61%;3%;2

New Haven;Partly sunny;50;27;NNW;12;62%;3%;2

Oxford;Partly sunny;47;23;N;12;61%;2%;2

Willimantic;Mostly cloudy, mild;50;22;NNW;11;63%;3%;1

Windsor Locks;Breezy in the p.m.;49;22;NNW;11;60%;2%;2

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather

Written By
More News