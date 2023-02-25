CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, February 24, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

400 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

400 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this afternoon. Colder

with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 20.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

400 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this afternoon. Colder

with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 19.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

400 AM EST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this afternoon. Colder

with highs in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening.

Near steady temperature around 19. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

