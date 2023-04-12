CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023 _____ 650 FPUS51 KALY 121435 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 121434 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 1034 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 CTZ001-122200- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 1034 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ CTZ013-122200- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 1034 AM EDT Wed Apr 12 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather