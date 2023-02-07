CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023

_____

223 FPUS51 KALY 070854

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 070853

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

353 AM EST Tue Feb 7 2023

CTZ001-071600-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

353 AM EST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and

sleet in the evening. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds around 15 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ013-071600-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

353 AM EST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Not as

cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Temperature rising to around 50 after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows

around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather