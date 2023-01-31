CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 30, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

332 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

332 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, blustery, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperature falling to around 10 above in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 10 below. Wind chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as 35 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 5 to

10 above. Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

$$

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

332 AM EST Tue Jan 31 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, brisk, colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows

around 5 below. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 15. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around

10 above. Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

