WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023

_____

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

935 PM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 10 PM PST THIS EVENING...

Snow is ending across the warning area. Therefore, the Winter

Storm Warning will be allowed to expire at 10 PM. A Winter Weather

Advisory remains in effect for the Tehachapi Mountains and the

Grapevine Pass along Interstate 5 through 10 AM Monday morning.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 to 5 inches

above 6,000 feet. Snow accumulations of up to 1 to 2 inches

between 3,000 and 6,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Tehachapi, Grapevine and Frazier Mountain Communities.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather