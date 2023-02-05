WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Hanford CA

755 PM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Snow has ended from Yosemite NP to Kings Canyon NP, therefore the

warning has been cancelled. Snow will continue to the south across

Sequoia NP to the South End of the Upper Sierra for the next couple

of hours.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Sequoia NP and South End of the Upper Sierra.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

MONDAY...

* WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 3- 5 inches

above 6,000 feet. Snow accumulations of up to 1-2 inches between

3,000 and 6,000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Tehachapi, Grapevine, Frazier Mountain Communities,

Pine Mountain Club, Mount Pinos, and passes along I-5 and

Tehachapi Pass.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

