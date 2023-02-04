WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 6, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 550 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Kern River Valley, Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi, Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From midnight Saturday night to midnight PST Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Visibility could get down to zero feet at spots. * WHERE...Los Banos, Dos Palos, Merced, Madera, and Mendota. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather