WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 732 PM PST Sat Jan 28 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO NOON PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. A dusting to one inch possible at pass level with up to three inches at higher elevations. * WHERE...Tehachapi and Grapevine. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to noon PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees possible. * WHERE...Los Banos Dos Palos, West Side -of Fresno and Kings Counties, Buttonwillow Lost Hills I5, Visalia -Porterville - - -Reedley, Bakersfield, Southeast San Joaquin Valley and South End San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley, Mojave Desert Slopes and Mojave Desert. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather