WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 143 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal North Bay, Including Point Reyes National Seashore. * WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving in high profile vehicles could be difficult in gusty conditions. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.