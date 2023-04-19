WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

150 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Riverside County Mountains, San Diego County

Mountains, Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down. Blowing dust and sand could

cause poor visibility in the deserts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 2 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

Occasional wind gusts near 40 mph cannot be ruled out before

sunrise, but overall, winds will decrease through the morning.

Therefore, the Wind Advisory will be allowed to expire at 2 AM

PDT.

_____

