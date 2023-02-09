WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, February 10, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 109 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 50 mph. Local gusts to 60 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Valleys, San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, San Diego County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Orange County Inland Areas. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather