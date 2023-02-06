WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 901 PM PST Sun Feb 5 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds will remain gusty along the desert slopes, but below Advisory strength Winds have decreased. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... Snow showers have ended with no further accumulation expected, however roads will remain icy through the night. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather