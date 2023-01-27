WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 811 PM PST Fri Jan 27 2023 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. 1 to 3 inches possible between 3500- 4500 feet, 3 to 7 inches possible between 4500-6000 feet, 7 to 10 inches possible between 6000-7000 feet, up to 12 inches possible above 7000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Including on the I-15 through the Cajon Pass. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start between 4500- 5000 feet Sunday, dropping to 3500 feet by Monday morning. Light snow accumulations possible on the I-15 through the Cajon Pass. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. 1 to 3 inches possible between 3500 and 4500 feet, 3 to 5 inches possible between 4500 and 5500 feet, 5 to 8 inches possible above 6000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Riverside County Mountains. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will start between 4500 and 5000 feet Sunday, dropping to 3500 to 4000 feet by Monday morning. THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. 1 to 3 inches possible below 5000 feet. 3 to 7 inches possible above 5000 feet. Winds could gust * WHERE...San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning. afternoon. Light snow accumulations possible on I-8 in eastern San Diego County. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather