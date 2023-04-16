WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1259 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM

PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4500 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 8 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada Counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 10 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Main accumulation above 4500 feet tapering

to trace amounts down to around 3000 feet. Higher amounts over

Lassen Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

