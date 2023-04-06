WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 7, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1151 AM PDT Thu Apr 6 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 2 PM PDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8 inches, locally higher amounts on mountain peaks. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada Counties including portions of Interstate 80 and Donner Pass. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 2 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 5500 to 6000 feet tonight, rising to above 6000 feet Friday afternoon. Heaviest snow will be north of Highway 50. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather